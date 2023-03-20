Afrobeats upcoming act Spyro is appreciative of the process he took to get to the breakthrough in his career

The Who is Your Guy crooner revealed what it took him to survive in the country’s biggest commercial city, Lagos, with little or nothing to eat

Spyro, whose latest banger is currently making waves, encouraged his new fan base to love and embrace their creator

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigeria's fast-rising act Spyro got all emotional and spiritual, relieving his horrible experiences before making it to the scene with his breakout song, Who’s Your Guy.

The singer, who has been in the music business for long, disclosed how he couldn’t afford one square meal a day until his creator came through for him.

Singer Spyro speaks on his hurdles to fame Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

"It is really amazing what God can do in a man’s life. I remember a couple of months ago I was broke and disappointed in life. It felt like this dream wasn’t going to come through. I would enter into people’s DMs to beg for help. I was literally begging people, my friends in real life for something to eat." He said in parts.

Watch Spyro’s video below

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users react to Spyro's video

mhiz_viva.zinny:

"Yes, God is the only that looks at someone who was called forgotten and make him the talk of the whole town."

prettyc_hair_and_more2:

"I love it when you are grateful and appreciative. You will go far in life."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"His friends came through for him so much he sang a song about them and still use am blow… Have alalubarikas(I can’t translate this) in your circle o, e get why."

dbig_kokobutter:

"I love to see people appreciate God like this and Talk to others about the power of prayers. I say a big Amen to all this declarations E go soon be my own turn to testify."

samvail__:

"Don’t underestimate the power of Gods change. Never look down on anyone. God no Dey like that thing."

Tiwa Savage shares pics as she meets with Queen Consort, Camilla

As part of the global celebration of International Women’s Day 2023, popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage visited the British Buckingham palace.

The singer, who was excited about the visit, took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her and the Queen Consort, HRH Camila, at the royal palace.

The mother of one was among the VIP guests at the International Women’s Day reception held at Buckingham Palace, England.

Source: Legit.ng