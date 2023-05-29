Controversial Afro-street pop artist, Portable has sparked reactions online after he was spotted wearing the sacred spiritual garment of the Celestial Christian Church

Portable, in a clip shared on his page, was seen rocking a white 'Sutana' outfit while dancing and performing one of his hit singles

However, these actions seem to have stirred anger amongst some Celestial Church members as the singer is slammed not to defame the sacred garment and identity of the ministry

Controversial street pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu, recently riled up the emotions of many online after he was seen wearing the popular Celestial Church garment, Sutana.

The singer wore the Sutana in the viral clip while performing his latest single, 'It Shall Never Be Well With My Enemies'.

Controversial singer Portable sparks reactions online as he goes to church, rocks sutana. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, the singer's action has set off public outrage, especially from members of the Celestial church. Portable has been called out by members of the church as he is slammed for publicly ridiculing the garment and the Celestial church.

Portable is publicly known to be a Muslim, with his first name being Habeeb.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the viral clip by Portable that sparked reactions online:

See the reactions the viral clip stirred online

@thaa_prinze:

"U wear that necklace enter church .... Portable ogbaa."

@iamadebankz:

"Portable dey go church today, church go scatter if pastor talk anyhow."

@okoto_akewi8:

"Sebi portable na Muslim abi I wrong ni."

@tiurvic_:

"Do Evll to survive then run to God for forgiveness..God go understand ."

@__pappyg:

"We dey wait for your update he go soon start dey spray for church now , make una watch."

@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi:

"Halleluyah sir Prophet Portable."

@olumicheal4pf:

"You don join white garment ni bros?."

@iamtundeyy:

"Habeeb ninu sutana."

@labigramxx:

"E no matter, na one God we they call❤️."

@micovibez___:

"My Broski they go church, wow we thank God."

@h.m.ddolje:

"Gbogbonise enterprises."

@flashlogisticsandprocurement:

"Portable na muschrislawo. Na everything e Dey do."

@_choco_timi:

"Portable na cele way now."

“Na madman mother be dis O,” Portable says to veteran Ebele Okaro, set to star in a movie together, clip trends

Controversial Afro-street pop artist, Portable has shown once again that his talents are beyond just music as he is set to star in an upcoming Nollywood movie alongside veteran actors Ebele Okaro and Harry Anyanwu.

However, in the viral clip of his exchange with Ebele Okaro, he tried to teach the veteran actress how to speak Yoruba after she told him she didn't understand the language.

The singer also showed the veteran how to do his famous 'Kala, Ma Rerin and Leju Pa' signature stances.

Source: Legit.ng