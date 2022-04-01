Veteran actor Pete Edochie has aired his opinion on the kind of president Nigeria needs ahead of the 2023 election

Edochie said Bola Tinubu should leave the presidential position for someone who is younger and healthier

The veteran actor also questioned while no one from the eastern part of the country has made it to the number position one in the country since 1960

Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie has reacted to the presidential ambition of former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu ahead of the general election in 2023.

Edochie, during a BBC Ìgbò programme, said Tinubu was too old to become the next president of Nigeria as he raised concerns about the political marginalisation of the Igbo people.

Pete Edochie thinks Tinubu is too old to rule Nigeria. Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Responding to a question on Tinubu’s 2023 ambition, Edochie said:

“Many people like Tinubu are too old and too weak to run for president. He (Tinubu) has been in power for a long time, until he was made the leader of the APC. But he should leave the position for those who are younger and healthier; let’s be honest.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigeria needs an Igbo leader

The veteran actor, while lamenting why Aguiyi Ironsi was the only Ìgbò head of state since independence in 1960, said:

“Ìgbò, Hausa, and Yorùbá are the major ethnic groups in Nigeria. Only once in the history of Nigeria has it emerged that an Ìgbò person became the head of state in Nigeria. That was (former military head of state) Aguiyi Ironsi during the military government and his headship was short-lived. Since then, the North and the Yorùbá have been sharing power between themselves, apart from Goodluck Jonathan who isn’t even Ìgbò.”

The actor stressed that Nigeria needs an Igbo leader who will end looting and socio-economic woes and transform the country.

He said:

“Why has power not returned to the Ìgbò people? Is there a plot by the political elites to sideline the Southeast? I’ve lived in the north. I speak Hausa. But it’s long overdue for Nigeria to have a leader of Ìgbò extraction.

“The problem in Nigeria is greed. Leadership is dominated by Northerners but, 60 years after independence, we’ve not ended the electricity problem, when coal-based Oji River supplied power to the whole east before the civil war.'

See the post below:

Nigerians agree with Edochie

Legit.ng captured reactions from Nigerians, see them below:

akatain:

"The elders have spoken."

phadarkay:

"First known actor to say the truth."

ocean_crypto_world:

"One man money can’t buy."

chigozie_ehim1:

"He should be in the old people's home in Lagos not running for election. Shame."

Yahaya Bello celebrates with Tinubu on 70th birthday

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state felicitated Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocked 70 years on Tuesday, March 29.

The governor described the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader as a political colossus and a worthy kingmaker whose antecedents are worth celebrating.

Governor Bello, whose congratulatory message was signed by his chief press secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, on Monday, March 28, said that the former Lagos governor had imprinted his name in the annals of democracy and politics in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng