An old movie clip of veteran comic actor Mr Ibu doing a funny dance step was recently posted online by ace rapper Olamide

The steps used in the viral old clips by Mr Ibu is noted as being very reminiscent of the dance challenge by YBNL artist Asake for his latest single Amapiano

The Amapiano dance challenge has been trending online since the new song dropped and went viral and as it seems Mr Ibu seems to be the originator of the new dance

A viral clip of veteran Nigerian actor John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, doing the trending Amapiano dance challenge started by YBNL artist, Asake has sparked reactions online.

Asake had started the dance challenge days after his new single went viral. YBNL boss, Olamide was the one who shared a clip of the veteran comic doing the dance from an old movie.

Viral old video of Mr Ibu doing the Asake Amapiano dance trends online. Photo credit: @askemusic/@nollywoodtbtv

Source: Instagram

The clip has stirred reactions online as fans have hailed Mr Ibu as the originator of the viral new dance moves.

Other regular Nigerians have also joined in the dance challenge and it has become quite trendy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the viral old clip of Mr Ibu doing the Amapiano dance:

See how netizens reacted to the trending video

@Azis:

"Me & my friend knowing dam well we can’t dance."

@mdraa:

"Mr ibu, our dance teacher ."

@splashvibes:

"Please what's the name of this movie ."

@mmmmmm:

"Why does he dance better than me."

@CHIMA¥¥RMB:

"Okay, Oya now Mr Ibu setting the trends at 65 NEW step."

@Blessynn:

"Normally Mr Ibu na stepper."

@Favee:

"Song like crackkk."

Fans in shock As Asake’s new song with Olamide hits no.1 on Naija music chart within 24hrs

Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Asake has proven once again that he is the king of the Naija music charts as his latest track, Amapiano, hits the number-one spot on the top 100 after just 24 hours that it was released.

The new song by the YBNL artist is a collaborative effort with his label boss, Olamide Baddo. The new track is a significant departure from the usual Afro-fusion style that Asake is famous for.

It has left many drooling over both singers' exceptional musical talents and capacity to bend sounds, melodies and rhythms to do their bidding.

Source: Legit.ng