Qatar's government has outlined a specific milestone that foreign-born citizens become eligible for five years after acquiring Qatari nationality

The government's official website specifies the exact public role that naturalised citizens must wait five years before they can pursue

Legit.ng had previously reported on the number of years foreigners must live in Qatar before applying for citizenship and who qualifies

Qatar has set out a clear timeline for naturalised citizens, detailing one specific privilege that becomes available to them exactly five years after they acquire Qatari nationality.

According to Qatar's government website, a person who obtains Qatari citizenship through naturalisation must wait a minimum of five years from the date of naturalisation before becoming eligible to hold public office in the country. The government has made this condition explicit as part of its broader framework governing the rights and responsibilities of new citizens.

Qatar reveals public office rule for foreigners who acquire citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/MANDEL NGAN/Shakeel Sha/Pablo Jeffs Munizaga - Fototrekking

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's conditions for new citizens

The five-year rule does not affect all aspects of citizenship, but it draws a clear distinction between holding Qatari nationality and being fully eligible to participate in the country's public and political institutions. Naturalised citizens enjoy the rights that come with their new status from the moment citizenship is granted, yet the door to public office remains closed for half a decade after that point.

This latest detail adds further context to what Qatar expects of those who go through its naturalisation process. Legit.ng had previously covered the number of years a foreigner is required to reside in Qatar before a citizenship application can even be submitted, as well as the specific categories of foreigners who are considered eligible to apply in the first place.

What this means for foreigners in Qatar

Qatar is known for having one of the most selective citizenship processes in the world, and the five-year public office restriction reflects the country's cautious approach to integrating new nationals into its governance structures. The requirement signals that while Qatar is willing to extend nationality to certain foreign residents who meet its criteria, full participation in the affairs of the state is reserved for those who have had time to establish deeper ties to the country as citizens.

For foreigners who have long harboured ambitions of serving in a public capacity in Qatar, the pathway is now clearer: citizenship first, and then a further five-year period before that ambition can be formally pursued.

Qatar publishes citizenship application fee for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Qatar government published the official fee foreigners must pay before applying for citizenship.

The government said applicants must pay QAR 3,000 (about N1.12 million) to begin the citizenship process, while noting that additional administrative fees may also apply depending on the application.

Source: Legit.ng