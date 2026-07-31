Denmark's government has published the official application fee required from foreigners seeking citizenship in 2026

The fee must be paid at the point of submission, and the government has outlined accepted payment methods for applicants

Applicants are required to complete several steps before and after submitting their online application for Danish citizenship

Denmark has officially disclosed the cost foreigners must cover when applying to become a Danish citizen through naturalisation.

The 2026 figure has now been made available publicly on the Denmark government's official portal.

Denmark shares the cost of becoming a citizen. Photo credit: Picture Alliance

Source: UGC

Denmark publishes cost of citizenship for foreigners

According to the Danish government's guidance page, anyone seeking Danish citizenship by naturalisation is required to pay an application fee of DKK 6,270 (N1.3m).

The payment must be made at the moment the completed application is submitted, meaning the foreigners who are applying for citizenship cannot defer it to a later stage in the process.

How to pay for Danish citizenship fee

The government accepts several payment methods for the citizenship fee, including Dankort, Visa, Mastercard, and MobilePay, giving applicants a degree of flexibility when completing their submission.

The online application system covers the full naturalisation process, and the government's guidance outlines a number of steps applicants must work through both before and after submitting their forms. These include signing the application and receiving a confirmation of receipt once it has been lodged. The portal also makes provision for individuals who have applied previously but did not succeed and wish to try again.

What Is Danish citizenship by naturalisation?

Citizenship by naturalisation is the formal legal route through which foreign nationals who are not entitled to Danish citizenship by birth or descent can acquire it. It differs from residence permits or permanent residency, as it grants full citizenship rights, including the right to a Danish passport.

Denmark has historically maintained firm requirements for naturalisation, covering areas such as length of residency, language proficiency, and financial self-sufficiency, making the process one that typically requires years of preparation before an application can even be submitted.

Countries ineligible for Denmark visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a full list of countries that do not qualify for Denmark's visa-free entry.

Details on the website of the Danish government show a long list of countries whose citizens require a visa to travel to Denmark.

Source: Legit.ng