Skit maker Lasisi Elenu did a photoshoot for his daughter, Rain, when she clocked six-month-old

Lasisi, who described the moment as a proud one for him, went on to gush about his beautiful daughter in the video he shared

The video stirred funny comments from many of Lasisi's colleagues as well as fans and followers

Popular skit maker Lasisi has left many gushing after he shared a video from his daughter, Rain Afolabi's six months photoshoot.

As expected, Lasisi had funny comments about different scenes from the shoot.

Lasisi's daughter clocks six months.

Source: Instagram

The skit maker, who described it as a proud moment for him, shared how it took hours to get different shoots as his daughter slept at intervals.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Lasisi wrote:

"My Rain of just yesterday now has Doings ❤️ can’t stop smiling at the amount of cuteness she Carries, Such a proud dad moment."

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Lasisi's video

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments that trailed Lasisi's video, see them below:

a_neeta_h:

"Phenomenal Baby Rain !!! ❤️."

abikeshugaa:

"Kim Kardashian can never."

mjvirginhairs:

"Beautiful Baby Rain.. U sef ate d Voiceovers."

m12photography:

"Awwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️,Blesss #See me shining all my 32 #This is an IDAN content . Thank you very much."

thatlovechild:

"This is the cutest yet littest half year photoshoot I’ve seen."

winnie.ebunobi:

"Too cute...plus your wife is hella cute...give it up for igbo women abeg, we too fine."

amalbotanicals:

"Awww, we really love her photos Rain is chilling on the beach."

ayan_olufunmi:

"It's the hours they had to wait for her to nap for me just like Ire @fade_maama lool."

lakesyde:

"Dam she's so beautiful God bless you and your family."

ibironke_wendylove_akingboye:

"Beautiful @m12photography Always a delight seeing you work with so much patience ."

Lasisi Elenu shares emotional video from wife's pregnancy journey

Lasisi Elenu announced the arrival of his baby girl with an emotional video.

The skit maker took to social media to document how his wife, Nonso Adika, became a shadow of herself and his jokes were no longer funny to her because of pregnancy.

He told the incredible story as he held Nonso's hand till the last minute she gave birth to their daughter, Rain Olanma Oluwafemi Afolabi.

