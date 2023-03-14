Famous controversial Nigerian street music sensation Portable has shown once again his street credibility as video clips of him at Agege market go viral

Portable was seen doing some philanthropic work during a recent visit to a popular Lagos market

The singer was seen giving out foodstuffs to old women and kids and even specifically gave a young lady who was nearly stampeded N100k

A video clip of controversial Nigerian singer Portable Zazzu visiting a Lagos market to do some philanthropic work has stirred emotions online.

The polarising public personality was seen in viral clips at the Agege market in Lagos, sharing foodstuff items, like Spaghetti, Indomie, and beverages with his fans, supporter and regular people.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable storms popular market in Lagos and shares foodstuff with people. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

At some point in one of the several viral clips, the singer was seen to have walked explicitly to a girl standing in a corner and crying after she was nearly stampeded.

Portable hugged the young lady and gave her N100k. At the same time, he was also seen giving out a cartoon of Spaghetti to an elderly woman.

See the trending video of Portable Zazzu visiting the Agege market:

Netizens react to Portable's video visiting Agege market

abby_sosa1105

"Imagine if portable had money like Davido."

@deu.mario:

"Number one freedom celeb in Nigeria in my country, always rock the street without no bodyguard tuale."

@iam_baronbilly:

"God bless you bro you're doing well."

@bellariskie:

"❤️❤️❤️ after Davido na portable I choose."

@sean_2_nice:

"How many of this big celebrity's this days can do this..all them fit do is bragging,this is how you empower the people. Might not reach everyone but he's doing what 90percent 9ja celebs couldn't do even in 10 years."

@agbigor:

"Always remembering the street ...God bless you portable."

@fimybaby:

"Our king have no fear❤️ grace Dey with you."

@__b_r_o_w_n_i_e__:

"Only if others can join the ministry of giving things go dey better jeje, no be one man job, make others help too mostly in that ur street."

@mcpaapcomedian01:

"Na Mumu Dey Hate Portable."

Source: Legit.ng