Fans and colleagues are not new to Iyabo Ojo's hilarious videos, especially in ridiculous outfits

The actress' lover Paulo to the surprise of many, has been enabling her funny videos

In a clip sighted on her page, Iyabo Ojo was seen in different outfits belonging to her obim

Fans and colleagues should expect more videos from actress Iyabo Ojo now that it is clear that her lover enables her funny videos.

The actress has moved from wearing her son Festus' clothes to her lover Paulo's.

Iyabo Ojo rocks lover's oversized outfits Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on her page, the mum of two made a music video for Sean Tizzle's song, which was filmed by her Obim, aka Paulo.

Iyabo, with makeup on her face for a beard, rocked Paulo's clearly oversized shirts, jackets, and even pants.

The caption of her post read:

"It's time for my obims' clothes to suffer My most expensive videographer @pauloo2104 "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

tammypartyplace:

"How is obim not laughing while recording??"

gemclassy_ade:

"Omo you are a raw talent on its own ❤️"

iphie_christine:

"Anything from you is acceptable, our beautiful wifey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

maurinedavekwam:

"At least Festus clothes will rest this time "

iandi_electrical_products:

"Our wife ohhhh with vibe our expensive videographer chukwu gozie gi."

mummy_anel'l:

"Abeg who ever sang this should use this for the video shoot."

koffithaguru:

"You con resemble Banky W "

oluwalofunmise44:

"No bi Mr Paulo clothes bi dat so?.. His clothes don turn Props ❤️"

bamiroadesewa:

"It had been predicted, I don talk am before, uncle sorry oo."

doyin_haastrup_olatokunbo:

"Obim I wish you good luck sir. Atleast your marriage no go dey boring..."

shadesofmo_:

"Best creative tiktoker of the year: Aunty Iyabo"

Paulo gushes as Iyabo Ojo opens luxury clothing store with her children

Iyabo Ojo's lover Paul Okoye aka Paulo, is very proud of her, and how she has managed to build solid businesses with her kids.

In a post on Instagram, the actress showed off the new luxury store she and her kids, Priscy and Festus, just opened.

The store boasts of two outlets, one for her son, who caters to male wear, and the other for her daughter Priscy, who sells luxury female outfits.

