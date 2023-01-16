When she clocked 45 in December, Iyabo Ojo decided to unveil her relationship with entertainment guru, Paulo

Ever since then, the actress has been showing off her lover in photos and videos

The mum of two recently shared a loved-up video with her man where they twinned in matching pants

As expected, fans and even colleagues of the actress showered the video with beautiful reactions

Nigerians are anticipating Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo's wedding as the actress keeps teasing them with videos and photos of her man.

The actress and Paulo made their relationship public on her 45th birthday in December and since then, she has been 'tensioning' social media with loved-up moments.

The mum of two recently got fans and colleagues gushing over a loved-up video she shared, from the look of it, Iyabo and Paulo went out for lunch/breakfast.

The couple wore matching grey and white pants as Iyabo paired hers with a red top.

The actress looked happy as she got goofy on the date.

"Happy Sunday my beautiful people from Obim @pauloo2104 & my humble self #loveliveshere"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iyabo's video

chiomagoodhair:

"Hey daddy and mummy."

monalisacode:

"I see you both."

vogue_thriftandmore:

"All of ona wey dey wait for vawulence ona no go ever c am lie lie ❤️"

lolaajibolaofficial:

"Love is indeed a beautiful thing ❤️❤️❤️"

officialadele1_of_iboropa:

"Na wedding date we Dey wait for now oooooo @iyaboojofespris my crown has been properly polished "

bunmiobanladavid:

"U deserve all the happiness sis ..it's worth all the wait."

anthonyomachi:

"This Union most live 100years and above, wahala for who dey hisssss ooo."

Iyabo Ojo, Paulo and their kids rock matching PJs

Iyabo Ojo and business mogul, Paulo, left social media users gushing on Christmas Day.

In the mood of celebration, the much-loved Nollywood actress took to her official Instagram page with a video mashup of family pictures taken to celebrate the season.

Apparently, Iyabo, her lover Paulo and their four grownup children all rocked matching pyjamas and came together for the heart-melting pictures.

