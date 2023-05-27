A video showing the moments some excited children met music star Davido is trending on social media

In the fun video, the DMW label boss and the kids went on to perform his hit song Unavailable, a track off his Timeless album

The fun video has left many gushing as it comes at a time the world is celebrating Children's Day

A trending video of Nigerian music star David 'Davido' Adeleke and some kids amid this year's Children's Day celebration has left many gushing.

In a clip, the children couldn't hide their excitement as the singer walked in, as one of them went on to hug Davido.

Sweet video of Davido and some kids. Credit: @alat_ng

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Davido went on to give the kids a special treat as he joined them in performing his hit song Unavailable.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens gush as Davido performs Unavailable with children

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the video, see them below:

ennywealth_stitches_1:

"Happiness wan Kee that girl wearing white."

__omo_toyosii:

"My own idolo .

skepta_0

"If you really love davido just like my comment❤️."

ilabor__:

"Na only me never see Davido b4."

y.nisholar:

"001 too sweet❤️❤️❤️"

_tlovebaby:

"He just made their week ."

abrahampetersosemudiame:

"Davido is Selfless ❤️❤️❤️ @davido."

kingtundeogunsugba:

"Pure love OBO More success."

pamilerin_akanbi:

"Who go see glory wey no go wan cry."

okikiola29:

"001 for a reason."

_chaseszn:

"Omo davido don too deh available oo."

danemeh:

"obo the man."

Davido reveals his dad once arrested him, and some fans

Davido revealed how his billionaire father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, once detained him, show promoters, and his fans at an event where he was supposed to perform, Legit.ng reported.

He said that his father had detained everyone at the event because he had skipped school to pursue music, which was against his father’s interests.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ breakout star noted that the event happened early in his career.

He made this known on Friday night, May 26, during his appearance on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

The video has stirred reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng