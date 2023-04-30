Iyabo Ojo is building an empire with her children Priscy and Festus, and they recently opened a luxury store in Lagos

The actress shared a video, showing off the interior of the store and the sections that belong to her kids

While fans and colleagues commended the mum of two, her lover Paulo praised her endlessly

Iyabo Ojo's lover Paul Okoye aka Paulo, is very proud of her, and how she has managed to build solid businesses with her kids.

The actress, in a post on Instagram, showed off the new luxury store she and her kids, Priscy and Festus, just opened.

Iyabo Ojo opens luxury clothing store with her kids Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The store boasts of two outlets, one for her so n who caters to male wear,s and the other for her daughter Priscy, who sells luxury female outfits.

Beautiful lights, bold statement pieces, flowers, and other jaw-dropping decoration pieces adorned the store and the outlets.

Iyabo captioned the post with:

"It has officially opened & It can only be God It’s with great gratitude to God that my joy of inestimable values @festo_baba @its.priscy & my humble self announce the official grand opening of our new clothing outlet opening today .YES!!!"

Paulo gushes over Iyabo Ojo

The actress' lover took to the comment section to express how proud he is of her.

He wrote:

"Super Proud My EzeNwanyi !!!! Workaholic!!!! Deco-designer ‍ Toooobaddd !!!! ShineOn MamaM✊✊❤️"

Other reactions sighted on Iyabo Ojo post are gathered below:

mo_bimpe:

"Beautiful Big congratulations mama "

enioluwaofficial:

"Today We Celebrate!️‍♂️❤️‍"

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"This is huge weldone Iy congratulations to you and the children ❤️❤️❤️"

debbie_shokoya:

"This is so beautiful Congratulations Ma’am❤️"

sindodotayo:

" congratulations to the whole family ,many more wins insha Allah "

miz__itunuoluwa:

"I love how you always carry your children along with everything I wish I had a wealthy parent to carry me along too "

abikeshugaa:

"This is so beautiful congratulations."

matto_xo:

"Yaay number 1 business woman in the world congrats mum❤️"

Source: Legit.ng