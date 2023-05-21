A Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has in a video on TikTok shown off her beauty as she walked around in a beautiful gown

With bright smiles, the celebrity chef struck different poses as she composed herself like a model

Nigerians in her comment section praised her beauty and her dedication to breaking a cooking record

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has shown people that she is living her best life no matter what life throws her way.

In a TikTok video that has stirred massive reactions, the Nigerian chef in a fine gown cat-walked and turned around. She did it as if she had been on the runway for a long time.

Many people said that the lady is beautiful. Photo source: @hildabaci

Source: TikTok

Hilda Baci walked like queen

The Nigerian chef said that she is on her way to making a huge decision in her life. Some people who thronged her comment section wondered if the lady ever sleeps.

There were TikTokers who could not have enough of her beauty. They all swooned over her in the comment section of a video that has stirred massive reactions.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NAApaul_ said:

"At this point I’ll just sleep for u since u no wan sleep."

Obaapayaa said:

"Won't you sleep? You still get strength dey catwalk."

Pinky said:

"I thought you will sleep for 2 weeks."

Young healer said:

"You wil never see a fair Girl in dis kind of competition, na to collect people Boyfriend dem sabi do. Congrats once again."

mc_signature1 said:

"Honestly you motivate me. Each time I want to give up I just remember Hilda cooked for 100 hours. Thank you."

Mother compared daughter to Hilda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video that captured the moment her mother could not stop talking about how she does not do chores at home.

The mother compared the lady (@tochi_nwadu) to Hilda Baci, asking if the Nigerian chef was not her mate. She said all that her daughter knows is to press her phone in the house.

Hilda cooked for 100 hours

In similar news, Hilda took a pause on her cooking marathon after she surpassed the old record held by Lata Tondon for several hours. The previous record for the longest hours a person had cooked was 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

Hilda went ahead to set up a new one as she hit 100 hours mark. Social media platforms have been agog with news of her success.

Source: Legit.ng