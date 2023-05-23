Singer Seun Kuti has finally been released on bail after spending days in detention at the Lagos State CID

A video showing the moment he was welcomed amid cheers and celebration was shared by his cousin Made Kuti

The video has since stirred reactions from netizens, as many congratulated the Afrobeat singer over his release

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has finally regained his freedom as he was released on Tuesday night, March 23, on bail, from the detention of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti, Lagos state.

PUNCH reported that his attorney, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, (SAN), confirmed his release in a telephone interview.

The singer's cousin Made also shared a video showing the moment he was released from detention amid celebration and cheers from his fans, who were happy to welcome him back.

Watch the video Made shared below:

This comes days after Legit.ng reported how Seun had to pay his way into being accepted by the other inmates he met in prison after his court hearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react as Seun Kuti regains freedom

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trail video from the singer's release. See some of the comments below:

olorunfemiemmanueladegoke:

"Big Bird❤️."

rukkymilan:

"Yaaaaay!!!!!!it’s a win not just for the kuti family but every Nigerian that lent their voice and support!!!!!…….I’m proud of the family❤️."

de_khalipha:

"Make him drop back to back like this no government ❤️."

ogzillioon:

"Congratulations ❤️ go for treatment I can imagine how u take sheet for that prison toilet ."

obasa_wowways:

"@bigbirdkuti Arararara ororororo ❤️ we miss u ."

bahdmanpetus:

"Them no Dey hold air."

mickkystanfield24:

"The freedom fighters is out thank God for safety ❤️❤️❤️."

mr_snizzy:

"Na Now u know say after God na government welcome home bro❤️❤️❤️."

Police storm Seun Kuti's house

A viral video of operatives of the Nigerian police force at the home of Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti, ransacking his home, sparked outrage online.

Netizens across social media platforms have called out men of the Nigerian police force, enquiring why the raid on the singer's home.

This was days after the singer was arrested for assaulting a Nigerian police officer.

Source: Legit.ng