Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has had the last couple of days tough, after landing in prison for assaulting a police officer

According to reports, the singer has been conferred a title by the other inmates who initially rejected him but got appeased with N25k

Seun Kuti also reportedly went on a hunger strike rejecting food from his wife for almost a day and a half until he finally started eating

Seun Kuti had to pay his way into being accepted by the other inmates he met in prison after his court hearing.

According to Vanguard, the singer had to pay N25k to be accepted in the cell after inmates raised hell, refusing to let him stay with them.

Seun Kuti turns preacher in prison Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

After paying the acceptance fee, Kuti is now reported the 'general overseer' for the inmates., leading prayer sessions.

A bible was also handed to the singer, who refused to eat food for almost half a day to protest the ugly development.

See post below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's appointment

tufab:

"A KING even in PRISON. it has been ordained. You can’t stop the man. In years to come, you can continue to investigate the SLAP. but a KING IS A KING! "

omeizza:

"There’s a reason for everything. It’s either God wants to preserve his life by sending him to panti or wanna use him for His work."

db_naturals_:

"But wasn’t this man granted bail??? See how the Nigerian police force all of a sudden became very active in flaunting muscle because of Seun matter."

korede_lagos;

"In the cell or prison, there's an entire world where inmates have their structure, to which all must abide by. No single individual is bigger than this system! May innocent inmates experience freedom soon, amen."

Police allegedly finds “gun licence” in Seun Kuti’s house during search warrant

The Lagos state police command stormed the house of Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Fela Kuti, and trashed it in search of evidence to charge the Afrobeat musician.

This comes after a video of Kuti assaulting a police officer went viral.

A source told The Punch that during a search of the musician's house in Ikeja, police officials took his wife's phone and his gun licence.

Source: Legit.ng