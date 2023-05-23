Sensational singer Lade has shared her success story and how Mavin label boss Don Jazzy played a role in it

Lade, who is popular for her hit song Adulthood Anthem, shared how Don Jazzy gifted her N1m after she did a cover for one of Mavin's hit songs

Speaking on her growth within one year, Lade said she now has over 70 million career streams as she expressed her gratitude to Don Jazzy

For many upcoming stars in the Nigerian music industry, the rise to fame didn't come easy, and the same applies to Nigerian sensation singer Lade.

In a recent statement, Lade recalled her rise to fame and how Mavin label boss Don Jazzy played a role in it.

While celebrating her one-year turnaround, the Adulthood Anthem hitmaker revealed Don Jazzy gifted her N1 million, which she used to get her first laptop and for her hit song promotion.

Lade wrote:

One year ago today, @DONJAZZY gifted me 1M after he saw my cover to OVEROSE. Thank God I didn’t use it to buy BURGER. I shot contents for my song “ADULTHOOD ANTHEM” and I got my first Laptop. The rest is History MONDAY MOTIVATION people !!! God bless you DON BABA❤️❤️ ."

Lade, who said she was just a regular girl on social media, revealed she now sits on over 70 million streams.

"The Month of MAY is that Month That everything took a new turn in my careerOne year After , LADÉ who was just a girl on social media is now sitting comfortably on over 70million Career streams. In Just One Year !!! God did,"

Fans celebrate Lade as she shares her success story

Legit.ng captured some reactions as many netizens felt motivated by Lade's story. See their comments below:

osas_theplug:

"More hits to you, more blessings to Don Baba J."

Zaddyhott:

"Lade, you too good.I'm so happy the world finally got to hear your voice through."

bigjimmy417:

"Congratulations lade1 billion streams in less than one month next ."

Lade gives an account of her first time experience in the UK

Lade triggered reactions with the account of her first-time experience in the UK.

The Adulthood na Scam singer explained to her fans and followers how it had been for her, accompanied by the cold disturbing her nostrils.

According to Lade, everything is scheduled in the UK, and there are only chances for lousiness if one wants their money to waste.

