A Nigerian youth has developed a device he called the Smart AI Tracking System, which he claims is capable of tracking anything anywhere in the world

Displaying his innovation on X, the young man revealed that it uses GPS, SIM, and AI technology and can even be used to track animals

While noting that he built the device from his small workshop, the innovator is seeking support in the form of investment or a collaboration to enable him to improve the tracking device

A young man, identified on X as Khalifa Aminu, has publicly showcased a Smart AI Tracking System he built, which he believes can track anyone and anything anywhere in the world.

Khalifa shared pictures of the small, rectangular black electronic device, which has a red push button on the upper left side and a green LED indicator that is illuminated on the lower front.

A Nigerian youth has created a unique tracking device. Photo Credit: @kaminu49132

Source: Twitter

Innovator elaborates on his tracking device

Khalifa, in a tweet on July 2, explained that the tracking device works with a GPS, a SIM, and AI technology, and can be put in children's bags, cars or animals that need to be tracked.

Khalifa added that the device's strength lies in the AI on the inside, which is designed in a way that it learns the usual routes, observes distance and detects any unusual changes.

He noted that the device will activate an alarm if a child is kidnapped and taken somewhere unfamiliar, provide the location instantly and give a warning that the child has been kidnapped. He tweeted:

"I have created a new device that can track anything anywhere in the world…

"The name of the device is Smart AI Tracking System, it uses GPS, SIM, and AI technology.

"It is placed in children’s bags, cars, or animals so they can be tracked at any time.

"But that is not where its strength lies….

"The AI inside it learns the usual routes, observes distance, and detects any unusual changes.

"If a child is kidnapped and taken somewhere unfamiliar…It will activate an alarm, send the location instantly and give a warning that a child has been kidnapped.

"The same applies to animals like cows.

"It can detect them in real time if they are stolen or lost.

"Share it so it can reach everywhere in order to have the opportunity to improve it into a smaller size because its size is large due to the many sensors and modules inside it."

Khalifa appealed for support and collaboration so he can improve the device and start production. Legit.ng sent messages to Khalifa to enquire more about his innovation, but he had yet to reply at the time of this report.

A young man has built a device he says can track humans and animals anywhere in the world. Photo Credit: @kaminu49132

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail young man's innovation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's innovation below:

@Olamphzy said:

"Well done, chief, this is really a great thing to build upon this recent times in Nigeria. I believe it can be improve upon with support from big companies in this so it can be improvised into something minimal or can hardly be seen and still works same way. Well done chief!"

@LeonardJ_24 said:

"Not to undermine your work but in 2026, trackers should not be as big as this especially if you want to track children Tracking the school bag is useless. You need to track the child not the school bag Most kidnap cases. The school bag would be left at the point of kidnap."

@universal_fav said:

"Did anyone read the post at all? I'm pretty sure it was mentioned that there are plans to make it smaller in further investment-backed productions."

@I_BlackAdrian said:

"This is an amazing invention not going to lie, although what is the maximum range for its signal? And is there a way to make it a bit smaller? A size one can carry about in his or her pocket."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had developed the smallest GPS tracking device prototype.

Man builds device to help Army fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a Nigerian man who built a device to help the Army fight kidnappers.

The creator built the piece in response to an online challenge requesting tools that the Nigerian army could deploy against kidnappers and terrorists.

In a video, he carefully soldered wires onto a custom circuit board, fixed infrared light-emitting diodes, and mounted the lenses into a modified cardboard casing.

Source: Legit.ng