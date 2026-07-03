A corps member who was posted to serve at Zenith Bank has generated attention on social media

The young lady shared on her page a screenshot showing the details of the email the bank sent to her

She also shared a glimpse of the resumption form she signed at the bank after meeting several other corps members

Many people begged for a connection after a corps member who was posted to Zenith Bank shared a screenshot of the email she received from the financial institution.

In the same video, she also shared the resumption form that the bank gave her when she walked into the branch and was asked to fill it out.

Corps member shares email from Zenith Bank after NYSC posting, many react. Photo Source: TikTok/mo_kg1

Source: TikTok

Corps member posted to Zenith Bank trends

The video she posted on her TikTok page revealed the moment she walked into the bank and sat with several other corps members before she was attended to.

The screenshot of the email she shared showed the time she was invited to the bank and details of several documents she was asked to bring along when coming for the resumption process.

Before the end of the video, @mo__kg1 showed the resumption form that was provided to her by the bank.

Corps member posted to Zenith Bank shares email she received, many ask for connection. Photo Source: TikTok/mo_kg1

Source: TikTok

As she shared everything on her social media page, many users who watched the video begged her for a connection to serve or work at the same place.

@mo__kg1 also responded to some of the comments and questions asked by many social media users.

Reactions as lady shares video of PPA

Harrison noted:

"Congratulations Dearie All the way from Ekiti State to Lagos State PPA at island."

Herpepp noted:

"Hi BB, can I pls text you?"

Eni Ola asked:

"Please link us up oo ejoor."

Chef Goodiiee wrote:

"Congratulations dear🎉 please can you put us on? I’m in need of a ppa in Lagos state too."

Tijani Sandra Ayomide said:

"Close to my office."

Watch the video showing the form Zenith Bank gave her below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared how her place of primary assignment (PPA) rejected her after she resumed.

The corps member, who studied Biology at the university, said the experience taught her a lesson and advised prospective students to think carefully before choosing a course of study.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a list of companies she claimed pay National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members well.

In the video, she listed organisations such as NNPC, the Bank of Industry, Nigeria Customs Service and Credo Advisory, while also stating the amounts she said corps members receive at each workplace.

Cops members reveal plan to travel abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) went viral after revealing that her place of primary assignment sponsored her trip to Paris, France.

She shared a video showing her Nigerian passport and said the trip was for a business engagement, while many social media users expressed surprise and asked where she was serving.

Source: Legit.ng