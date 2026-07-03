The NDC has called for the immediate sack of Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, over corruption allegations

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the NDC made the call in reaction to the controversy involving Gbajabiamila and Adeniyi Adeyemi, who was alleged to have forged a government appointment letter

Adeyemi has paraded himself as the DG of the disputed agency for months, with photos of him alongside prominent figures in the country circulating online

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to sack his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, with immediate effect, citing "massive corruption scandal involving fake agency and sale of appointments."

The NDC said it was alarmed by the controversy involving Gbajabiamila, who was the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Adeniyi Adeyemi, the man who was alleged to have forged government appointment letters and paraded himself as the director-general of an agency that did not exist, the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

NDC asks Tinubu to sack Femi Gbajabiamila over Adeniyi Adeyemi controversy Photo Credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

For months, Adeyemi has paraded himself as the DG of the disputed agency with photos of him alongside prominent figures in the country circulating online. However, the presidency has denied giving him any appointment, maintaining that the agency did not exist, as a lawsuit has been filed against him amid the brewing controversy.

According to the NDC in a statement on Friday, July 3:

"The non-existent agency was allegedly used to siphon public funds, with the active collusion and facilitation by the Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila. This scandal raises fundamental questions about the level of transparency, accountability, and the integrity of the Tinubu administration."

Nigerians react as NDC asks Gbajabiamila to resign

However, the statement has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Youth in Process criticised Gbajabiamila for poor performance:

"Entrusting a position of that magnitude to someone who struggles to scrutinise agencies under his own office, even when their proposals end up in the national budget, is an oversight Nigeria is already paying for and should never repeat."

NDC reacts to Femi Gbajabiamila versus Adeniyi Adeyemi's saga Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Diamond said Gbajabiamila should have willingly resigned by now:

"Ideally, he should have willingly resigned over this scandal while investigations into this massive and embarrassing fraud are ongoing, or his boss, the President, should have compelled him to resign. Unfortunately, in this part of the world, people caught up in all kinds of fraudulent ventures don't resign. If anything, they're celebrated and rewarded with even more appointments."

Sonofarinze decried the situation:

"A fake agency with a budget line in the 2026 appropriation. The Chief of Staff’s office answering a ₦27 billion question. ₦400 million allegedly paid for an appointment. However this ends, somebody’s story has holes."

Obinna Darlington Belonwu supported the sack of the chief of staff:

"Gbaja, needs to leave the office now and also talk about those involved in the deal so they will face the law."

Read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng