Ahead of the Dangote Group's impending IPO, an entrepreneur visited the Dangote Oil Refinery in Lagos and took to social media to share his excitement

According to the entrepreneur, who appeared overjoyed, it was his first visit to the refinery, and he expressed gratitude to witness it in his lifetime

The Dangote Oil Refinery, situated on a 2,500-hectare site, is located in the Lekki Free Zone, in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State, Nigeria

Simon Guobadia, founder and CEO of Simcol Group and its affiliated companies, could not contain his joy when he visited the Dangote Oil Refinery in Lagos for the first time.

The businessman shared a clip on Facebook as the vehicle he was in drove past the refinery.

An entrepreneur reacts as he pays a visit to Dangote Oil Refinery in Lagos for the first time. Photo Credit: Simon Guobadia

Source: Facebook

Entrepreneur thrilled to visit Dangote Oil Refinery

Simon, in a statement on Facebook on June 11, stated that it is the largest single-train refinery in the world, built by a Nigerian in Nigeria.

He expressed delight that he got to witness the refinery in his lifetime. In his words:

"Eighteen years of trading energy products has finally brought me face to face with the source of what has brought me so much joy for so long.

"Yesterday, I visited the Dangote Oil Refinery for the first time, ahead of its impending IPO. Commissioned in 2024, it is the largest single-train refinery in the world, built by a Nigerian, in Nigeria.

"Blessed to be home to witness not just what is possible, but what has already been done, and done in a way that places the African continent’s trajectory unmistakably within an industrial renaissance.

"Grateful to see this in my lifetime."

An entrepreneur is all smiles as he visits Dangote Oil Refinery in Lagos. Photo Credit: Simon Guobadia

Source: Facebook

Watch the entrepreneur's Facebook video below:

Entrepreneur's visit to Dangote Refinery triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the entrepreneur's visit to Dangote Oil Refinery below:

Tamesha Ellison said:

"Yes, I'm so happy for you going to be getting back on your feet big things big plans big blessings come in your way just looking at something and the structure that's just what God is doing with your heart structure."

Frank Evbin said:

"Big bro, you can build a small-sized refinery in Edo State, you will be forever appreciated."

Ebes Olumese said:

"I need to check it out when I visit home. Outstanding."

Kernel Seemunz said:

"AWESOME! I've been watching the impending African Union... It is time for the global shift. I pray it happens sooner."

Adewale Ajibade said:

"Reminds me of my early days KRPC. 1996 when the refinery in Kaduna was still producing.

"The sound of pumps whirling, the flare visible up to Station Round about, collecting crude & distillate samples for lab analysis every 4 hours….

"30 Years later I can still draw the lines, map the process and remember the various distillates and their flash points.

"There was a country indeed.

"Glad to see another functional refinery in my lifetime."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a chemical engineer from South Africa had shared her experience after visiting Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

FUTO scholar who visited Dangote Refinery speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a FUTO scholar who visited the Dangote Refinery in Lagos had shared what impressed him the most.

He was part of the FUTO students who visited the refinery weeks ago alongside the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mrs Nnenna N. Oti, and other members of the Governing Council.

The young man stated that it was remarkable to see the advanced technology, fully automated systems and the facility scale, all of which, he opined, reflected vision, innovation, and excellence.

Source: Legit.ng