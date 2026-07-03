A Nigerian woman in Canada shared how she shipped food items by sea cargo from her home country abroad

She stated that she used sea cargo and mentioned how long she waited before it arrived in Canada

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts, as she also mentioned the weight of her goods

A woman shared how she shipped her food items from Nigeria to Canada, where she is based.

She unboxed her items, which she shipped by sea and stated that they all weighed 190 kg.

A woman who shipped food items from Nigeria to Canada shares how long she waited before they arrived. Photo: @adedammmie

Source: UGC

Woman ships foodstuff from Nigeria to Canada

Identified as @adedammmie on TikTok, the woman stated that she waited for four months before the goods arrived.

She stated that it was sent from Nigeria in February and it got to her in Calgary, Canada.

"I almost fainted. I even fainted and woke up plenty times during the course of this journey. I’m happy to announce I’m never ever going to do it again.”

Items she brought included noodles, crayfish, palm oil, ofada rice, and other local Nigerian foodstuff.

The video was captioned:

“Finally meeting my 190kg of Naija goodness after 4 months. Everything I shipped from Nigeria to Canada is finally here! Took 4 long months of waiting! Crazy for a first time cargoer “Palm oil has to be the fav tin in my cargo cos it’s crazy expensive in Canada! Liquid gold frfr.”

Sharing why she didn't use flight cargo, the lady said:

"It’s expensive I shipped 190kg that will cost me 1m plus also they don’t accept most things on air cargo."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Canada-based woman's shipping

Máyọ̀wá said:

"I will do it over and over again. It is cheaper 450 naira per kg. Instead of air cargo which is over 6000 naira per kg.

eseose769

"I do 2 times a year do and remove ur mind mine always come at exact 3 month

victorolufunshoh0a

"Madam, use flight cargo. Perr K.G is average 6k or 7k. It takes average 3 weeks to get your delivery.

Dedamsclothings

"Lucky you…i sent since february mine us yet to arrive in july,have given up."

@wunmi123🇳🇬🇨🇦

Sea cargo is not for the weak o👌same here too since February it has not landed all the cargo are the same . It's just a risk o

The African Butter

Ahhhh since February. And I was thinking to do sea cargo o

TolexOG

Big thanks to grandma and grandpa for helping out , we really miss them in the Uk

Oyindamola Alao

"Team cargo forever, wait till it finishes and see how long this serves you then go to African store to buy more then they call $$$$ you go run back."

A Canada-based woman ships items from Nigeria, shares why she won't do it again. Photo: @adedammmie

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng