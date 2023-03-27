Nigerian upcoming singer Molade made her first trip outside the country and was generous enough to share her experience so far

The Adulthood na Scam singer told her fans and followers what she had to face every day to meet up with her daily plans

Molade went on to appreciate Nigerians abroad and urged people to appreciate what they receive from their family and friends outside

Nigerian uprising singer Molade triggered reactions with the account of her first-time experience in the UK.

The Adulthood na Scam singer explained to her fans and followers how it has been for her, accompanied by the cold disturbing her nostrils.

Pictures of singer Molade Credit: @moladeofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Molade, everything is scheduled in the UK, and there are only chances for lousiness if one wants their money to waste.

The Afropop young act appreciated Nigerians over there doing the country proud.

"A Big shout out to everyone going so hard and representing the Country," she said.

See her video below:

Nigerian reacts to the video

efemena_u:

"You say cold dey and you no reach Scotland ? the type of cold we are facing here na next level,you’ll see forecast of 11 degrees but feels like a -2degree ,ko ye mi rara,I remember one airport staff in London laughing at me when I said I was coming to Scotland,baba said he will take a negative degree in London over a positive Scottish degree, it’s now looking like we are practicing for Canada over here."

i_am_elfrida:

"She said schedule Time is of the essence in the UK and most of these countries abroad! No Nigerian or African man time."

bigjohnydatalkative:

"Let's switch places, you'd come here and I'd go there on your behalf, I am strong."

manny_loet:

"Wow Lade this is the most honest and well rounded explanation of life in the UK that I’ve ever heard from a Nigerian visiting, for real man well done sis for being honest and introspective because this is the truth it is incredibly difficult to live here and also Nigerians who move here actually really really struggle but eventually we make a way because We be naija naw we too Sharp."

tiepo_gangan:

"Inno believe make I reach there first."

bukidow:

"No truer words. Body go tell you if you come be student and you no get spouse and na you dey run your affairs. Just know you’re gone."

