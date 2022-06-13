Sensational singer Lade warmed her way into the hearts of Nigerians with Airtel’s 444 TV commercial that sent music lovers on a task to unravel the face behind the voice

The rave of the moment has now moved on from her 444 days to making commercial music that seats well with the ever-thirsting Nigerian audience

In this interview with Legit NG’s Adeyinka Odutuyo, the Adulthood hitmaker opens up about going mainstream and an exciting future busting with opportunities

“It’s a beautiful feeling and something I’ve always wanted,” the one-time winner of UNILORIN idol kicked off our chat as she answered a question about finding her feet in the music industry and moving past her days of successful TV commercials.

For Lade, it was important to be recognised beyond her talent as a jingle hitmaker to an artiste with a burning desire to fight for her place in the mainstream music industry.

Singer Molade on journey to the top. Photo: @moladeofficial

Source: Instagram

“The journey from 444 to my current single Adulthood Anthem was borne out of my desire not to be recognized just as a jingle artiste or a television commercial singer. I wanted to become a mainstream artiste and get that spotlight. Thankfully, I have the spotlight now and I intend to ride on it for a very long time.”

Even though the success of 444 was huge and almost irreplicable, the Kwara state native said she never bothered about falling into the box of a one-hit-wonder.

“I’ve never been scared of becoming a one-hit-wonder. After 444, I did other commercials that even did better than 444. I did a commercial for Travelbeta that was aired on BBNaija, and a lot of other commercials like that. I knew if I could do all of that with just jingles, I’d deliver so much more with my own songs. E heavy for head, e plenty for body…this music thing is within. I was never bothered about what my next hit record would be. I believe we are humans, there’s always room for improvement and everyone gets better.”

Lade’s record-smashing 2022 Adulthood Anthem single first caught a buzz on social media after a teaser that went live on the Children’s Day celebration on May 27.

The catchy lyrics served as a soothing balm for young adults in the country who could no longer join in the celebrations of a day dedicated to honouring children.

“It wasn’t my personal reality alone that inspired Adulthood. I think I spoke the mind of every average youth in Nigeria right now. I mean, they have things they are going through. Adulthood is happening to a lot of us right now.

"Moving from that little kid that asks for everything you need from your parents to being that person who has to take responsibility for your needs and wants. Moving from the dependent kid to the adult that now pays rent without your parents…these were some of the things that inspired the song.”

“Adulthood na scam,” the singer drew lyrics from her own song while maintaining that it speaks to youths in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

My manager asked me for the rest of the song

On the strong conviction that this was a hit record ready for release, Lade shared how her manager requested the rest of the song after she played the viral teaser for him.

“I recorded just a one-minute version of the song to post on my social media platforms. So the question from my manager got me thinking: 'what could he mean by where is the rest?’ So I just decided and went back to the studio the following morning. I played the song for my producer Ikenna and we considered finishing it up for a fuller version and listen.

“The moment we finished and played it, we pronounced it a hit because, at that point, I also heard what my manager was hearing. It was a potential hit but now it is a blown hit.”

The singer also recounted how she played the track to her team and family members before dishing it out to fans who already had their appetite whet.

"After we finished recording the song, I sampled it with my team. I sent it to Nedu of Wazobia FM, Nasboi and a couple of friends as well in the industry that are also artistes. I also sent it to my family members to get their opinions, but even amid all of these, we already tagged it a hit song."

Billionaire crooner Tenioila Apata aka Teni and Lade have been compared on several occasions in the industry when it comes to their style of music, unrivalled ability to turn freestyles into hit tracks and even their stature.

For Lade, people have been created in their unique ways.

“I won’t lie, I get the comparison a lot. But I also believe that every human is unique in their own way. I’m Lade and everything about me is unique to Lade. However, I’ll say Teni has been a source of inspiration alongside other people in the industry. I draw inspiration from those who have been there before and done it before, and she’s one of those people.”

Less is more when it comes to my style

The talented songbird isn’t one who subscribes to the idea of female musicians exposing their body parts to appeal to their audience.

In Lade’s world, less is more.

“I’m not the type to be too dramatic with my outfit. I like my comfort. When I want to dress, I like being totally comfortable in what I’m wearing and not having to be conscious about the outfit being too open or too closed. I believe the focus should be on what the female musicians are bringing and not solely on how they look. If the material is good and the personality is great, then people should be able to stay comfortable with what they want to wear.

"They shouldn’t have to look a certain way to appeal to the audience. It’s fine to have a brand look that you push to people, and in my case that is anything that makes me feel comfortable.”

The singer equally disclosed that she hopes to be a global brand in the next five years that would be recognised all over the world.

“I intend to take my music to the ends of the earth and I believe that nothing is impossible. I also have a lot of collaborations on my bucket list, especially with international superstars and legends in our music industry."

On a final note, the hitmaker admitted that she has enjoyed a lot of support from fans and promised to keep giving them a reason to be proud.

"I’m thankful for my fans, I love you guys and I won’t stop making good music. Lade is coming big.”

