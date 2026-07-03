A Nigerian lady has captured attention on social media after revealing how she transformed her father's old parlour with a renovation project worth over N500,000

The lady shared before-and-after clips of the living room, showing the changes made to the space after the makeover

She expressed excitement over finally posting the transformation online and asked viewers if they believed the renovation was worth the amount she spent

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after documenting the impressive renovation of her father's parlour, which she said cost her more than N500,000.

The lady shared a video showing the former appearance of the living room before unveiling its modern new look after the renovation.

Nigerian lady posts video of father's living room after renovation. Photo credit: @chrysolite/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady transforms her father's loving room

In the clip identified on TikTok as @chrysolite, she captured the noticeable transformation as the old setting gave way to a refreshed and more stylish interior that immediately caught the attention of viewers.

According to the lady, upgrading her father's parlour had been something she had wanted to do for a long time, and she was excited to finally make it happen.

She also revealed that she had delayed sharing the video on social media but eventually decided to post it while wishing her followers a happy new month.

The renovation project sparked admiration from many viewers, with the dramatic before-and-after video showing the effort and resources invested in giving the family living room a completely different appearance.

While sharing the transformation, the lady asked social media users to share their honest opinions about the outcome of the renovation.

She wondered whether spending over N500,000 on renovating her father's parlour was a worthwhile decision and invited viewers to rate the makeover.

The TikTok creator also expressed love for her followers, telling them she loved them before playfully asking them to say it back.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"I spent over N500k in renovating my dad's parlour. Been wanting to post this for a long time now, I guess I finally did. Anyways happy new month. I love you so much, say it back. What do you think about the renovation? Was it a good spend?"

Lady spends over N500k to renovate her father's parlour. Photo credit: @chrysolite/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady relocates dad's house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@LiteMeUp said:

"U tried. But, using less than 2weeks to gather 500k means in a month u shud be worth 1point something M.Basically, you need to introduce me to ur k9nd of business; even if it worth investing money,I dey ready."

@Omotena said:

"May heaven reward you!! May God replenish your pockets. May this month be a blessing to you beyond measures."

@viralsec reacted:

"You did well, but one advice I will give you because that ceiling isn’t as strong as before since the support rods has been removed, make sure you block any outdoor or indoor cracks or spaces that leads to the ceiling so that cats or mouse won’t enter because this new ceiling may not be able to support weight like the old one."

@️Hayorbolah added:

"Can you please write what and what you bought for the ceiling. The once that did our pvc years ago did a terrible job and the thing is almost bent inside almost falling of the ceiling. I just need inspo for the ceiling."

See the post below:

Lady renovates mum's old house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady made her mother happy as she transformed her mother's house with paint, new chairs, and curtains.

The lady also got bricklayers to do some cement work on the walls to make the interior look beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng