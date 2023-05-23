A young female make-up artist, Sola Pella, trends online after her creativity and ingenuity got the attention of Nollywood star, Alexx Ekubo

The movie star Alexx Ekubo shared a clip of Sola using makeup to draw his face on her chest while using a mirror as reflective of what she was doing

Ekubo, in reaction to the clip, took to his Instagram page to shower accolades on Sola, describing her as one of the most talented creatives he's ever seen before

A video clip of a young lady who drew the face of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo on her chest using make-up has sparked reactions online.

In the viral clip, the lady was seen using different shades of makeup tools. However, what seemed to have captured the attention of fans the most was the fact that the young lady drew Ekubo on her chest by herself while seeing through a mirror.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo hails young lady Sola Pella who drew him on her chest using makeup. Photo credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Followers and fans of Alexx Ekubo have stormed his page to react to the viral clip of the make-up artist who drew the actor on her chest.

Some even insinuated that the young lady is the true love he's been searching for.

See the clip shared on Alexx Ekubo's page of Sola's art:

See the reactions that Sola Pella's clip drawing Alexx Ekubo on her chest stirred online

@ritadominic:

"Amazing."

@maryremmynjoku:

". Na she we go marry o!!"

@deyemitheactor:

"Alex! Alex!! Alex!!! How many times did I call you?"

@henriettaclaire:

"My chest is paining me."

@riel_praise_win:

"Them don put Alex head ️ for breast."

@weightlossproducts9ja:

"Na sir AY be this na. She tried so well even though."

@_tel_stitches:

"Omoo it ain't easy,,,, people are really talented out der."

@ogbflorence:

"She even added pink lip."

@marychisaram:

"She is dam good."

@monicafriday1:

"When be the marriage?"

@annie__mimi:

"Why would she draw my man on her chest."

@mrnize9uy:

"She wan chow you be that na."

@crypto_exchanger.x:

"The music at the background is strictly for those traveling out this country…nice talent."

@izu_baron:

"Na person wey draw us for her chest we go marry oo."

Source: Legit.ng