The relationship scandal between Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu continues to rage on as so much messy information about the former couple continues to surface online

Another piece of information about the relationship has gone viral after Fancy Acholonu's interview with blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus

Fancy during her tell-it-all interview noted that she never said Alexx Ekubo is gay and that her public statement about their sexual life was misconstrued

Socialite and estranged ex-fiancee of Nigerian actor Fancy Acholonu have finally come out boldly to state that she never called Alexx Ekubo gay.

Fancy made this statement during her recent tell-it-all interview with gossip blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus. Where she noted that not once in her life has she ever publicly called or declared Alexx Ekubo gay.

Nigerian socialite and ex-fiancee of Nollywood actor, Fancy Acholonu finally speaks about publicly calling Alexx Ekubo gay.

Source: Instagram

She also went on to clarify her statement, 'live your truth' which sparked the rumours amongst Nigerians that Alexx was gay.

Read Fancy Acholonu's comment debunking that Alexx Ekubo is gay:

See how Nigerians reacted to Fancy Acholonu's interview debunking that she ever called Alexx Ekubo gay

@usmanashafe:

"She is VERY consistent with her story. Her words are not contradicting in any way. Believable."

@peacedaniels6:

"Relationship with a narcissist will drain you emotionally, mentally. It takes time to realize it and try to break free but it will totally worth it when you do. Congratulations Fancy."

@ceciliauleo:

"Alex sister's voicenote is the reason why she's speaking out again, the truth is Fancy is ready for them with enough evidence that will damage Alex reputation the more. Go and read "hell has no fury like a woman scorn."

@demo_pumpin:

"You don’t know his handle… but you tagged him with electricity that is not enough for students with 4 years course to do a 4 years job, no roasted corn, No manufacturing of chips and baghieoeijdnlalhdudjnsheudbzj…… make I just keep quiet."

@lavisterlavista:

"She will never move on. She is the manipulating one. I don't believe a word she says."

@chipsys_oven:

"Sending you love and light Fancy…she’s so detailed and I felt how calm she sounds,See something about this lady from this write up she’s been hurt, and if you have dated Nigerian men without dignity and compassion this pattern of behavior is not far."

@ego_dinma:

"They took advantage of this girl and set her up. It is well."

@linchcuisine:

"Omoooooo.... the consistency from Nancy though Baby girl has receipts, if e start to fly now, internet go shake."

