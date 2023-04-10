Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is a year older today, April 10, and he has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues

The movie star shared new photos specially taken for the occasion as he expressed how better in life he is about to become

Ekubo also added that he is on a mission of self improvement, and he likes what God has been doing with him

Nollywood's Alexx Ekubo's birthday is today, and like many others, he took the announcement to social media.

Sharing new handsome photos and funny videos in a post on his page, the actor noted that he is on the journey to getting better in every aspect of his life.

Alexx Ekubpo shares photos as he turns new age Photo credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Ekubo also added that he can see what God is doing in his life and wouldn't like it to stop, as he is on a journey of self improvement and betterment.

He wrote:

"Today I turn 37 One thing about me. I’m always going to get better. Better looking. Better mindset. Better experiences. Better opportunities. Better everything. I’m always upgrading from the year before. I love it for me I’m on a steady mission of SELF IMPROVEMENT & BETTERMENT. Dear Lord, I see what you are doing in my life, pls don’t stop, I like it "

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Alexx Ekubo

maryremmynjoku:

"Happy Birthday bro. Keep soaring higher."

chiiinnnyyy:

"Why did I swipe Happy birthday Alex !!!!!!!!!"

mofeduncan:

"Happy Birthday E-KU-BOHHH!!!!"

ceooflagos:

"I am Virginia Happy birthday my dearest Chief Ikuku ❤️"

bosstlk1:

"Wishing you a fantastic birthday and wonderful year ahead."

stannze:

"Ikuku Nwoke Ike, happy birthday Nwanne "

a_yinna:

"Happy Birthday Iku nwoke, More life more blessings "

shirleyigwe:

"Happy birthday Chief ikuku more solid years ahead...you shall do greater exploits. God be with you."

iamharrysong:

"Happy birthday 37 years old fine boy "

moabudu:

"My darling happy birthday. Sending you an abundance of blessingsLove you plenty ❤️"

gelaissy:

"Happy birthday to you Alex. I believe you when you tell people that you’re a good person because meeting you and your auntie (Ajebo Jesus) in Northampton at @itspalacecafe a couple of years back, I could tell that you’re selflessly a jolly good guy but can be a little shy though "

sly_chuks:

"Happy birthday Boss & CEO of Self improvement & Betterment LLC."

Source: Legit.ng