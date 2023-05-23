Nigerian singer Davido likes to have fun when he is around his people, and the videos from the link ups tend to be hilarious

The Unavailable crooner was sighted with colleague Zlatan and BBNaija star Kiddwaya dancing

Even though none of the men exactly nailed the Igbo moves they were going for, Kidd's steps raised questions

Big Brother Naija star Kiddwaya might have to stay off dancing completely, as a recent video of him suggests.

In the clip sighted online, he was seen in the company of singers Davido and Zlatan.

The trio got into their Igbo element and showed off their dance moves to one of Zlatan's songs.

While Davido and Zlatan did their best to bend, shake and move, Kiddwaya went an entirely different route, according to netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the dance video

luisrichie_wardrobe:

"Davido looks funny when dancing. He definitely can’t dance to save his life but hey his amazing voice supersedes all"

pweettyinpearl:

"Kidd should have been holding the camera "

beauriful_ada:

"Kidd no be this song u Dey dance to Abeg I love you but you no sabi dance at alllllll."

lornajayne25:

"This kidwaya too de behave like agric fowl "

dime.on:

"Na still davido anything wey e Dey e Dey always win."

i_am_aderopo:

"Abeg wat is kidd dancing"

juls.sie:

"Kidd no suppose Dey among "

chuma__nw:

"Kiddwaya ajebo nwa, agric "

kingpope0:

"Kidd na stone.. cant move.. be like Harry Maguire of Man U."

attractions__affordable:

"What are they even wearing??❤️❤️❤️"

iam_egroyce:

"Kidd Dey dance satan don fall for gutter match em match em "

trap_boy____:

"I love to see Davido happy ❤️"

