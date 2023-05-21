The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on the evening of Saturday, May 20

Several stars turn up in their numbers, each bringing their fashion A-game to the prestigious event

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of the beautiful looks rocked by female celebrities that left fashion fans impressed

When it comes to red-carpet events, Nigerian celebrities always make sure to show up looking exceptional in beautiful ensembles.

Photos of some ladies at the red carpet event Credit: @nengiofficial, @officialosas, @kie_kie_, @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) event was a dazzling affair as celebrities graced the occasion with their impeccable style and glamorous ensembles.

From jaw-dropping gowns to ethereal glam looks, the red carpet was ablaze with 12 stunning looks that left everyone in awe.

These fashion-forward celebrities turned heads and set new trends, making a bold statement at one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry.

Check out

Look 1: Kiekie

Look 2: Bimbo Ademoye

Look 3: Sandra Essiene

Look 4: Osas Ighodaro

Look 5: Christy O

Look 6: Alex Unusual

Look 7: Daniella Peters

Look 8: Nengi

Look 9: Funke Akindele

Look 10: Venita Akpofure

Look 11: Nini

Look 12: Chioma Goodhair

AMVCA 2023: Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx emerge as Best-Dressed at Cultural Day event

The Cultural Day, a part of the 3-day series of events leading to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023, saw beautiful and talented stars turn up in style.

With the ladies and gentlemen bringing their fashion A-game to the event, fans were undoubtedly impressed with their sense of style.

Interestingly, the event witnessed two celebrity guests in attendance, Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx, emerge as the Best-Dressed stars.

