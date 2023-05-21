AMVCA 2023: 12 Stunning Looks Rocked by Nigerian Celebrities at Red Carpet Event
- The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on the evening of Saturday, May 20
- Several stars turn up in their numbers, each bringing their fashion A-game to the prestigious event
- In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of the beautiful looks rocked by female celebrities that left fashion fans impressed
When it comes to red-carpet events, Nigerian celebrities always make sure to show up looking exceptional in beautiful ensembles.
The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) event was a dazzling affair as celebrities graced the occasion with their impeccable style and glamorous ensembles.
From jaw-dropping gowns to ethereal glam looks, the red carpet was ablaze with 12 stunning looks that left everyone in awe.
These fashion-forward celebrities turned heads and set new trends, making a bold statement at one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry.
Look 1: Kiekie
Look 2: Bimbo Ademoye
Look 3: Sandra Essiene
Look 4: Osas Ighodaro
Look 5: Christy O
Look 6: Alex Unusual
Look 7: Daniella Peters
Look 8: Nengi
Look 9: Funke Akindele
Look 10: Venita Akpofure
Look 11: Nini
Look 12: Chioma Goodhair
