Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo took to social media to celebrate her Lifetime Achievement Award with her family

Patience stated that early progress in Nollywood was that of one's ability, humility, word of mouth, and trust, unlike in this era of the internet

Mama G, as she is fondly called, further expressed appreciation to her colleagues for working diligently and frequently without credit

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, disclosed in her appreciation speech to Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) that there were no social media when she started in the Nollywood industry.

Not stopping there, she noted that her children suffered a lot from her acting profession.

Patience Ozkowo emotionally celebrates the Industry Merit Award category of the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

She announced this on her social media handle after winning the Industry Merit Award category of the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) on Saturday, May 20.

The seasoned actress revealed that her early career in the Nollywood profession solely relied on one's abilities, humility, and faith.

"When we started in the industry, there was no social media and so many other luxuries we enjoy now. Progress was completely dependent on your talent, humility, and trust.

"I appreciate my colleagues who work tirelessly and oftentimes without recognition."

However, while praising her family, Patience Ozokwo claimed that her children had to be separated from their mother for lengthy periods, and at some point, her daughter became her personal assistant.

"I appreciate my family who have always surrounded me with love and acceptance. My children sacrificed a lot a stayed long period without a mother. At one point, my daughter became my PA and is still my associate manager till date."

See her post below:

Celebrities and fans react to Mama G’s post

euchariaanunobi':

"Congratulations mama ❤ ."

ebelleokaro:

"You are truly; God's Own Child."

e_money_jnr01:

"Mama G you be legend, them suppose give you award for best music self because you say Every Friday go be public holiday!!!!"

eveesin:

"its a lifetime standing ovation for you my mama G. Well deserved."

nikkilaoye:

"Congratulations ma, you deserve your flowers. Thank you for blessing us with your gift over the years. We love you ma @patienceozokwo ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng