Singer and songwriter Kent Edunjobi's church also shared part of the glory of his AMVCA win

After winning Best Soundtrack for Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo on Saturday, May 20, the singer took his plaque to church the next day

In the video shared on his page, Edunjobi gave a speech appreciating the church and his wife

Kent Edunjobi's church members broke into wild jubilation as he showed up in church the next day after the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Award ceremony.

The singer took home the award for the Best Soundtrack for his song in Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo, and to show appreciation for where it all started, he took the award to church.

During his speech, Edunjobi thanked the church, his leaders, the congregation and his beautiful wife, who allowed him to thrive in his career.

He also used his win as a source of motivation for other singers in the church.

"It was a great honor for me to have won the best soundtrack (movie/tv series)AMVCA award. @africamagic. So I took the award to church with the heart of thanksgiving and offer sacrifice of praise to the almighty God. I would like to thank all of you who believed in me and joined me in this unforgettable journey!"

Bimbo Ademoye takes AMVCA plaque to her father

Bimbo Ademoye's dad has been her backbone since the start of her career, so after winning her first AMVCA, she ran home to give it to him.

In a post on her page, the actress shared a video of the moment she went in search of her father in his Ebute Meta area after she met his absence at home.

Armed with her AMVCA plaque, the actress found her dad chilling with some boys in the area and excitedly presented the award to him.

