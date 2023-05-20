The 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards is holding today, May 20, and just a few hours into the show, winners have emerged

Content creators Kie Kie and Elozonam won Best Online Social Content Creator for Back From The Future

Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo also won Best Indigenous Language Yoruba, a well-deserved win, according to netizens

After two days of fun, with Nollywood stars, BBNaija ex-housemates, and content creators showing up in expensive fits, the moment of truth arrived.

The 9th edition of the AMVCA just like others, is a wide spread of works of art and creatives nominated across different categories.

Some stars who are 2023 AMVCA winners Photo credit: @kie_kie/@kunleafo/@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Nigerian stars converged again in expensive regal fits, hoping they would emerge winners in their categories as voted by fans and viewers.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of winners at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Elozonam and Kie Kie

The duo won Best Online Social Content Creator for their comedy skit, Back From The Future.

2. Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan's 2022 movie Anikulapo won 'Best Indigenous Language Yoruba (Movie/TV series).

3. Jade Osiberu's Brotherhood

Jade Osiberu's Brotherhood featuring Tobi Bakre, Falz, and a host of other talented stars, won the award for Best Movie from West Africa.

4. Bimbo Ademoye

The talented 'Iya Barakat' actress won the Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV) category. Bimbo didn't have a speech prepared as she revealed that she didn't expect to win.

5. Efe Irele

The actress won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Movie, or TV Series.

6. Broda Shaggi

Samuel Perry, aka Shaggi, won Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series.

7. Osas Ighodaro

the talented curvy queen won the Best Actress in a Drama, Movie, or TV Series category.

8. Tobi Bakre

The Brotherhood actor beat everyone in his category and emerged Best Actor in a drama (Movie/TV Series).

9. Diane Russet

Diane's Youtube series Ricordi beat other works in the category to emerge winner of the Best Original Drama Series. This makes her the third BBNaija housemate to be rewarded at the AMVCA.

10.

Source: Legit.ng