Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha caused an uproar on social media after revealing the cost of her dresses

The reality star rocked a blue feathered dress for the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards on May 20

Netizens are wondering why Tacha is in competition with everyone to the point of sharing her receipt

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha did not win best dressed at the 2023 AMVCA, but it did not stop her from bragging about her outfit.

Missing out on the action of the two days preceding the award night, Tacha took to social media on Saturday night to show off her dress.

Netizens tackle Tacha over N9.5m dress

Source: Instagram

In the same tweet, the reality star shared the receipt of her dress from the designer, tagged in dollars but estimated to cost about N9.5m.

Tache wrote:

"Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all KNOW!!! NOBODY COMES Close!!!"

Netizens react to Tacha's claim

Tacha's tweet made the rounds on social media; as expected, netizens shared their opinions.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@0xCollins:

"Lol, quite funny 20k at the dot. No Tax , No Vat , No Decimal Number. You just paid $20,000 Exact Value "

belle_nuri:

"After all the receipt and you still look tacky."

@Irunnia_:

"Tacha is the greatest! Tacha is unbelievable! Tacha have done what no one else have ever done! She got invoice of the dress today. She paid today without VAT and also the company sewed her dress today and her dress was delivered. To her today. All in less than 24 hours. Tacha"

amziidoll:

"This celebrity life no easy. Na so so competition!"

backarray:

"Looks like the easiest invoice anyone can design using “microsoft word” in 5 minutes. Why is there a need to prove the amount anyway?"

thesophiejonathan:

"This one is always in a competition with invisible people."

@mrboboskie:

"Tacha sets a record! She is the first celebrity we know of who will post an invoice right alongside the dress she is wearing, and who will also receive an invoice on the day she is wearing the outfit, without VAT. You can try again later, this one no enter"

femifactor:

"I doubt anyone cares about the cost sha."

Tacha laments over marriage in dramatic video

Nigerian reality TV star Tacha brought some humour to the timeline as she addressed a critical issue in her life.

The BBNaija star seemed to have gotten to the point of realising that everyone was getting paired up, as she emphasised marriage.

Tacha took to social media to share a dramatic video where she asked her creator if she were a spoon as it appeared that everyone around was getting hitched, excluding her.

