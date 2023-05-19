Ace Nigerian songstress Simi Ogundele has sparked reactions online after some new photos she shared on her page went viral

In the viral snaps, Simi's newly acquired tattoos on her inside arm were spotted, and it has got people talking online

The female Afrobeat artist even further stirred emotions after it was noticed that the tattoo was a rose petal, and she captioned the post with a Yoruba slang

Renowned Afrobeat singer Simisola Kosoko Nee Ogundele, better known simply as Simi, has sparked reactions online after a clip of her flaunting her newly acquired tattoo went viral.

In the viral post shared on her page, Simi stylishly posed at a door while subtly showing off her tattoos.

As she flaunts her new tattoos, new photos posted online by singer Simi go viral.



The singer isn't particularly famous for being one to put ink on her body, and this, according to many, is her first.

Simi, who recently celebrated emotions online with how she celebrated Mother's Day, has once again got people talking as she gets her first tattoos.

See Simi's post as she flaunts her new tattoo:

See how netizens reacted as Simi flaunts her new tattoos

@sodapresh:

"U Dey worry these Nigerian idol contestants sha."

@fansofsimi:

"Child of another child."

@iam_abelson:

"E be like say we go give you deadline to drop a new music oh. Is that what you want? Tell us now oh!"

@richie_moni:

"Iyawo boda dekunle."

@jon_bosco_frank:

"Can u simi now .??? I dey si u now beautiful."

@baraaqat:

"Simisola in deja’s voice."

@taye_taiwo1:

"You sef try small."

@aggrehprecious:

"Beautiful mummy Deja."

@yommystixx:

"Your face look stressed ."

@lam_johnie:

"You sef don dey turn bad pikin o."

@leezah_pearl:

"Oshe Simi with the tattoo, bad gyal Simi."

