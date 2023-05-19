A pretty Nigerian lady has shared a video of her recent meeting with the veteran Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme

The lady shared the romantic clip via her official TikTok page, and netizens claimed they looked good together

One TikTok user who commented on her post said she wouldn't mind leaving her man if the actor stared at her like that

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts on social media after sharing a cute video of herself chilling with ace Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, fondly called Pawpaw.

In the lovely clip, the lady dressed in a short sleeveless gown stood beside the actor as they stared intensely at each other.

Lady shares romantic video with Pawpaw.

Source: TikTok

Pawpaw looked at her with a sweet smile, which made some netizens comment that they looked good together.

Sharing the clip via her official TikTok account, @kadunafirstdaughter1 gushed over how he looked deeply at her.

"The way he looks at me," she wrote with cute emojis.

Social media reactions

@orah4eva said:

"If Pawpaw looks at me like that, I don’t think I need validation from any man again."

@billionpresh stated:

"They done collect my man from me."

@smallmhi wrote:

"If na me Pawpaw look like this. Ahhh God abeg."

@beautypearl98 said:

"So cute. I don the fall since I small na now I see sir you be fine man. I dey always look you with the eye of Tom and Jerry."

@successfulsuccess137 reacted:

"I’m crushing on him."

@prechbillion reacted:

"Brah Osita Iheme really needs to see how cute this video is, Gosh! I'm crushing on this video."

@dennia reacted:

"Awwww our legend finally found true love ooo."

@benitajack commented:

"Love in the air. Pawpaw is so foooinnne."

@charmz8042 added:

"Why Paw Paw name never enter Guinness world record? This guy meme na em plenty pass. Argue with ur keyboard."

Watch the video below:

Flight attendant meets Portable for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a gorgeous Nigerian flight attendant, @asanwaofficial, shared a video that showed her short meeting with popular Nigerian musician, Portable, on an aeroplane.

Portable was seen standing beside the pretty attendant who giggled after the Zazzu crooner spoke. She asked him to look into the camera and say "Hi to KC".

Portable obliged her. It was such a memorable time for the flight attendant. She captioned the video "Things I do for friends" on her TikTok page.

