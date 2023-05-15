Nigerian songstress Simisola Ogundele recently shared a clip on her page to celebrate Mother's Day that has sparked reactions online

Simi, in the trending clip, which she noted was inspired by Hilda Baci, was seen with her daughter, Deja, in the kitchen, who told her mum she's her best friend

The singer, in an attempt to celebrate her mum on Mother's Day, made Spaghetti Meatball; Deja, after her mother was done cooking, hailed her, saying, well-done mum

A video clip of Nigerian singer Simi, her daughter Deja and her mum has sparked reactions online as the three generations of women celebrated Mother's Day together.

In the trending clip, Simi was seen in the kitchen making a sumptuous meal for her mother, who she described as the second-best mum in the world, while she said Deja's mum is the best in the world.

A clip shared online by Simi to celebrate Mother's Day has stirred reactions. Photo credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi's daughter, who was seen walking in on her mum in the kitchen while cooking, was heard telling her mum she was the best in the world.

After the Joromi crooner was done cooking and brought the food to her daughter and mum, Deja was heard crediting Simi; she said:

"Well done, mum."

Watch the cute exchange between Simi, Deja and her mum below:

See the reactions the Simi clip stirred online

@tarelas1:

"See Duduke of yesterday is saying good job mum . Well done dudu."

@ifeyemi_ope:

"Why do you guys break your spaghetti."

@faveszn:

"Deja just cute pass 2 people."

@tifesoloye:

"Simisola, HOW DARE YOU BREAK THE PASTA????"

@pink.lips.balm:

"What did Deja cook for you?"

@officialdoyin_:

"Good job mummy."

@majesty_lyn:

"I heard the Italian government is coming for you for that pasta you broke happy Mother’s Day mama."

@presh_adora:

"It's the good job mummy for me."

@tolani_bamie:

"These children accent they muz me."

@rukkymannymuzik:

"My own mummy dey frustrate me oo.. Jokes apart."

@opeoluwa_martins:

"Your daughter is very smart @symplysimi Happy Mother's Day to you. You still look very very young. You look much younger than your age. Sweet 16mum. You have a good stature, keep it up."

Source: Legit.ng