A viral clip of men of the Nigerian police force at an Afrobeat singer's house, Seun Kuti, has sparked reactions online

Seun was arrested and charged to court some days ago after a clip of him assaulting a police officer went viral

Fans of the singer, netizens and other celebrities have, in a series of outbursts, taken to social media to react to the clips of Nigerian policemen ransacking the singer's house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A viral video of operatives of the Nigerian police force at the home of Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti, ransacking his home, has sparked outrage online.

Netizens across social media platforms have called out men of the Nigerian police force, enquiring why the raid on the singer's home.

A video of police officers raiding Seun Kuti's home again goes viral. Photo credit:@punchnewspapers

Source: Instagram

This is coming days after the singer was arrested for assaulting a Nigerian police officer. Seun Kuti was arrested and charged in court days after slapping a policeman.

All along, the public fully supported the singer's arrest. However, the latest development about his home getting raided by a police officer has sparked an outburst online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video of how NPF officers raided Seun Kuti's home:

See some of the reactions that the footage of police officers raiding Seun Kuti's home stirred

@edafedarl:

"The police that broke somebody’s head some days ago, have they gone to their houses as well to carry out investigations?? Is the hand he used on the officer in those papers or in his house?? Fairness and Equity should be our watch word, but we lack that. I pray Naija be great!!!"

@frankhasaplan:

"Since the arrest of SEUN, there’s been other numerous cases of police brutality on citizens going around but the Police can’t use the same energy. Misplaced priorities."

@tonia.gram_:

"What are they investigating in his house? Are they looking for the hand or what? This one don pass slap case o. Una never talk wetin Seun do una."

@sexy_laise:

"May we not use our legs to go to people who wants us."

@itsayvill:

"Make Government no get person time sha..."

@opyslaw:

"NPF go frustrate person life."

@jn_olamide:

"For those who supported the police at first wey won dey change mind now e go better for una."

@rooboyway:

"Nigerians and laughing at seun, i don’t see what’s funny here tho! And you want a better nigeria?? Iya yin! Police kill as many citizens you like Jare! May be we go learn."

@shigogo_:

"This matter don dey pass slap o..."

@hayjoy1629:

"@nigeriapoliceforce what does slap case is all abt to checking house and documentation in the house concerned?"

Seun Kuti channels powerful God in 40th birthday photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was a moment of joy and celebration for Nigerian musician Seun Kuti as he witnessed his 40th birthday celebration in good spirits.

The Grammy-nominated musician took to his official Instagram page with a photo especially taken in celebration of the new age.

Kuti teamed up with celebrity photographer Kelechi Amadi to create powerful images that truly capture how he feels as a new 40-year-old.

Source: Legit.ng