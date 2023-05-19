The Lagos state police command stormed Seun Kuti's house in search of evidence to use against the singer for assaulting an officer of the law

During the search at the musician's house in Ikeja, police officials reportedly took his wife's phone and the Afrobeat singer’s gun license

However, Kuti’s counsel reacted to the situation, stating that he was unaware that the police had seized his client’s gun licence

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Lagos state police command stormed the house of Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Fela Kuti, and trashed it in search of evidence to charge the Afrobeat musician. This comes after a video of Kuti assaulting a police officer went viral a few days ago.

A source told The Punch that during a search of the musician's house in Ikeja, police officials took his wife's phone and his gun licence.

Seun Kuti is facing charges for assaulting a policeman. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

"The officers that searched Seun Kuti's home on Tuesday only found a gun licence, and they seized it. I can confirm that the command is currently working on revoking the licence," the source said.

Seun was detained and handcuffed after presenting himself at the state police headquarters on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was reported that Seun Kuti kept his promise and turned himself in to allow the investigation into the accusation that he attacked a police officer, as caught in a viral video.

Seun Kuti was seized, handcuffed, and transferred to the State CIID for interrogation.

This provoked a variety of emotions and counter-reactions, with many questioning the relationship between "assaulting a police officer and ransacking his home."

According to The Punch, Seun Kuti's attorney has stated that neither he nor the singer is aware of the allegedly discovered weapon licence. The Lagos PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, did not comment about the alleged development, although he had previously stated on Twitter that they discovered suspicious items in the singer's home.

Court grants Seun Kuti bail to hold after 48 hours

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti was to be granted bail after 48 hours by the chief magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos state.

On Tuesday, May 16, the court also directed police to investigate the alleged attack on an officer within 48 hours.

Kuti's legal team, led by Femi Falana, asked the court not to remand his client and provided some justifications.

Source: Legit.ng