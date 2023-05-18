A TikTok post recently exposed a distressing incident that occurred at a Nigerian university involving a lecturer in architecture

The TikTok video depicted the lecturer callously discarding several students' housing models while conducting an examination

However, a resourceful student managed to capture the entire act on camera clandestinely and shared it on their account under the username @emmyy_young

Lecturer sparks outrage with maltreatment of students works. Photo source: TikTok/@emmyy_young

Source: TikTok

The video swiftly gained traction online, attracting widespread attention and evoking solid reactions.

Viewers expressed their sadness and disappointment at the lecturer's actions as they witnessed the destruction of the student's hard work, creativity, and dedication.

The TikTok video sparked a flurry of criticism towards the lecturer, with numerous individuals taking to social media to voice their displeasure.

Here are some of the comments gathered from the post:

@uncle_kam:

"I can relate to this when they push it to your face and say ... Can you show this to your young ones at home."

@tempestcitizen:

"That's why they never move forward. Well, they do. two steps forward, 2 1/2 backwards."

@emmyy_young:

"Funny enough, they don’t care about the cost of model making. "

@foreverleemah:

"That man did not just bounce on that project‍♀️.. sad lecturers."

@nio_la: Madness.

"No corrections or words of encouragement. "

@omolewaonjob:

"The lecturer shows you how the house will fall during the rainy season...watch and learn…don't kill lives."

@zokidawwg:

I hope his house is better than the ones he's throwing away sha."

Watch the video:

