A Nigerian girl has been dragged online after she shared photos on her WhatsApp status with a surprising caption

One of her friends spotted the wrong English in her captions and made a screenshot of her posts

The surprised lady leaked the screenshots on Twitter and netizens expressed sadness over the educational system in general

Social media has been abuzz over the surprising WhatsApp status of a young Nigerian lady.

Trending screenshots captured the lady's caption on her posts, especially her wrong use of English.

"Am on available", the lady wrote on her WhatsApp status.

In another post, she said:

"Mira wants to be on available too."

The screenshots were leaked on Twitter by her WhatsApp friend @Paula_Gambz who expressed her worries over the educational system of Nigeria.

In her words:

"She wrote “I’m Unavailable” as “Am on available” Jesus what’s going on with our education system, what are we doing wrong? Not Once, Two Times! We need a total overhaul and reform of our Educational System!"

Social media reactions

@destinieee said:

"And she's a graduate ooooo. Even corpers when u hear them speak you wonder if they went to school."

Chisommark stated:

"Omoh. I see such status updates from people that went to school ooh. Omooh graduates! Seeing such, I remain speechless. Such English dey purge."

Carlinton reacted:

"A lot of people even graduates don't even know the difference btw "I'm" and "Am".

Big Ikenn reacted:

"I saw a graduate spelling sandals as "sander" I was like why this one go school sef."

Faide recounted:

"I sat beside a girl (17yrs ago) at a Christian meeting in Uni. Sheets of paper were being passed around to fill in the usual details (name, dept. phone no.). Her dept. was ‘medisine & sugry’. God take control of her future patients."

Northern graduate's English gets people talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Umar Bala Safana, has been trolled on Facebook over his use of English in a celebratory post he made.

The graduate who claims to reside in Katsina state, made a heartfelt post on Facebook with signing out photos in which he celebrated bagging his Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) degree.

The post was filled with grammatical errors and blunders too bad to be dismissed as typographical mistakes that many thought should not come from one who, by virtue of his degree, may become a teacher in the nearest future.

