Nigerian international star Davido gave netizens something new to talk about as he displayed his newly acquired diamond necklace

The Timeline hitmaker allegedly spent multi-millions of naira to get himself a new neckpiece that was customised with his moniker 001

Davido took to his Snapchat channel to share a video of his expensive glittering neckpiece, which has since gone viral

Nigerian singer Davido continues to be identified for his opulent lifestyle and hunger for luxury.

A video that recently caught the interest of netizens showed when the singer showed off the customised diamond neckpiece for himself, allegedly costing him over multi-million naira.

Davido flaunts his new customised “001” diamond necklace Credit: @wahalanetwork @davido

Source: Instagram

The Timeless singer took to Snapchat to capture the moment he received the expensive jewellery. Which has since circulated on the internet.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Internet users react to Davido’s new diamond neckpiece

ademolamicheal199:

"Who dey drag 001 wit this man sif?"

sexyjummy05:

"He Don’t play !"

loner_400:

Clear road o.!

olabisi_king:

"We are tired of everybody buying cars and diamonds y’all should do something different."

Fans go gaga as Davido renames Chris Brown, gives him Naija name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls an earlier report of how social media went agog as American singer Chris Brown recently took to his Instagram page to share a clip of him doing the Unavailable challenge and used 'Wahala' as the caption for the viral video.

In reaction, his Nigerian brother and owner of the Unavailable song, Davido, took to Breezy's page and christened him with a Naija name, "Chris Adeleke".

Other Nigerian celebrities have reacted to Chris Brown's page, giving him different Naija names. With many references to the fact, Breezy used 'Wahala' as the caption for his post.

Isreal DMW finally reunites with Davido via video call

Music star Davido's logistic manager Isreal DMW was excited to return to the singer's good books as they finally reunited via a video call.

Isreal DMW had made headlines after Davido unfollowed him on Instagram following a post he allegedly made about influencer Enioluwa.

Davido also paid N800k to a vendor, who called out Isreal on social media. All of these now seem to be in the past as Isreal took to his Insta-stories to share a screenshot of him having a video call with Davido.

Source: Legit.ng