Singer Davido seems to have reconciled with his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, weeks after unfollowing him on Instagram

In a latest post on his Instastory, Isreal shared a clip showing him a video call with the DMW label boss

Isreal also went on to send a message to naysayers while pledging his loyalty to Davido, stirring reactions

Music star Davido's logistic manager Isreal DMW seems all excited to be back in the singer's good books as they finally reunited via a video call.

Recall that Legit.ng reported how Isreal DMW made headlines after Davido unfollowed him on Instagram following a post he allegedly made about influencer Enioluwa.

Isreal DWM pledges loyalty to Davido. Credit: @isrealdmw @davido

Davido also paid N800k to a vendor, who called out Isreal on social media.

All of these now seem to be in the past as Isreal has taken to his Insta-stories to share a screenshot of him having a video call with Davido.

Isreal also pledged his loyalty to Davido and went on to throw shades at naysayers.

Isreal DMW wrote in his caption:

“Am for ever loyal sir, shameless to devils.”

See the screenshot of Isreal DMW's post below:

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

obamina_michael:

"Them one use agbo jedi jedi wound Idan for ekpoma baba don miss Martell."

rukih_petas:

"I know they can’t live without each other ."

skeshmakanaki:

"Las las juju go drink martell again ."

mrfunds231:

"Normal he go don miss Israel."

biggestcomrade:

"Baba no dey our mouth for wetin no concern you Learn from your boss ."

lima_gramlin:

"E belike nah where Isreal dah do call back prayers for church nah em baba just take call am once. Miracle nor dah tire Jesus."

Isreal DMW shares towel snaps weeks after Davido unfollowed him

Isreal DMW took to social media to share pictures which left netizens cracking up.

The photos shared on Instagram showed Isreal wearing a white towel with his bare chest. In front of him is a stole with a plastic bottle of what appears to be herbs.

The photos, which amused fans, had some netizens suggesting it was Isreal's way of seeking forgiveness from the singer.

