Afrobeats icon Wizkid has buzzed the internet lately over the influence he continues to have on his fanbase

A viral TikTok video captured when some African young men chose to have a date with Wizkid to collect a stunning one million pounds

The interview with the young fellows was done separately, as it shocked netizens how they seemingly had the same opinions

In a compelling video, a group of African males living overseas recently revealed their options when given the alluring opportunity of having supper with Nigerian star musician Wizkid or collecting one million pounds.

The fascinating interviews were done separately and shared on the famous social media site TikTok, prompting a debate among fans and followers.

African men living overseas choose dinner with Wizkid over £1 million Credit: @onejoblessboy, @wizkid

A TikTok creator invited each of the three guys to choose between a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dine with Wizkid and a life-changing sum of £1 million.

Internet users react to video about Wizkid

@yuteoflondon:

" Wizkid go give you slap eje."

@Tamshilewe:

"Even make dem give me 1k pounds I go delete Wizkid music from my phone not to talk Of seeing am."

@mr_devez:

"Even WIZKID no go accept do dinner with me if him hear say I no collect that £1 million."

@OGBENI_BAMBAM:

"Make God No Let Us Mumu for This Life."

@sammie:

"Finished men."

