Chris Brown stirred the Nigerian internet once more as he invited Davido and Pocolee to his baby mama’s private birthday dinner

The friendship and close partnership between the international stars excited fans, who admired how far it had come

In the video that has since gone viral, Davido was spotted in the closely knitted crowd of family and friends

The friendship and partnership between Afrobeats icon Davido and American pop star Chris Brown have continued to leave fans wanting more of their camaraderie.

Few hours earlier, the duo engaged in the Nigerian singer’s Unavailable Dance Challenge, involving one of the most famous dancers in the country, Pocolee.

Pictures of Chris Brown with Davido & Pocolee Credit: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

The video buzzed the world wide web with many reactions from different parts of the planet.

As if they were trying to convey how close their relationship has become, Chris Brown invited the Timeless crooner to grace his baby mama’s private birthday dinner alongside the choreographer Pocolee.

In the video that has since gone around, Davido was spotted in the closely knit crowd of family and friends as he stood behind Brown.

Watch the video below

Internet users react to Davido’s presence at Chris Brown’s baby mama private party

mrdannypromo:

"We rise by lifting others."

obmasgold9_21:

"Wow am happy for their closeness."\

adexentgram:

"So you no fit tag Poco."

