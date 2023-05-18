The bromance between Afrobeat maestro Davido and Chris Brown doesn't seem set to wane anytime soon; rather it is waxing stronger

The Timeless crooner, Davido, on a viral post, had stirred the attention of many as he officially christened his American colleague Chris Brown and gave him a Nigerian name

Breezy's Naija name christening is coming just hours after Davido had brought Nigerian dancer Poco Lee and CB together for the Unavailable dance challenge

Social media has gone agog as American singer Chris Brown recently took to his Instagram page to share a clip of him doing the Unavailable challenge and used 'Wahala' as the caption for the viral video.

In reaction, his Nigerian brother and owner of the Unavailable song, Davido, took to Breezy's page and christened him with a Naija name, "Chris Adeleke".

Singer Davido renames his American brother, Chris Brown gives him a Naija name. Photo credit: @chrisbrownofficial/@davido

Other Nigerian celebrities have reacted to Chris Brown's page, giving him different types of Naija names. With quite many references to the fact, Breezy used 'Wahala' as the caption for his post.

See Chris Brown's post where he did the Unavailable challenge, and Davido renamed:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

@ebuka:

"Chris nwa Naija."

@stylebender:

"My middle name."

@poco_lee:

"Real wahala."

@logosolori:

"E don set !!!!"

@mario_balogun:

"Chris Nwachukwu."

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"Priceless… thank you Chris Olusegun brown."

@xxssive:

"Chris IDAN."

@seankingston:

"Da greatest big up general Breezy."

@oladipsoflife:

"Chris Just Move To Lekki Already ! Time To Check Your Ancestry."

@emaxlilceo:

"Oluwa chukwunonso Chris nwachukwu."

@senibodreezy:

"Chris brown just love nigerian vibe."

@missamadi:

"CHRIS CHUKWUDI CHIGOZIE BROWN!!!! We love you."

@crossda_boss:

"IDAN BROWN."

@nikkilaoye:

"Chris Olufemi ❤️❤️ our naija brother.. Wahala Wahala Wahala."

@what_adults_like:

"Wait chris segun na you type this wahala?"

Source: Legit.ng