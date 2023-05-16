Actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to gush about chef Hilda Baci's assistant Sunday Ajom over the role he played in her success

Tonto described chef Sunday as a man who believes in the growth and establishment of the feminine gender

Many of the actress' fans and followers have taken to her comment sections also to applaud the male chef

As many Nigerians continue to applaud Hilda Baci over her latest feat, popular actress Tonto Dikeh, on the other hand, went on to gush about celebrity chef's male assistant Sunday Ajom.

In a lengthy message, Tonto described Sunday as the physical support everyone needs.

The mother of one also gushed about how Sunday stood by Hilda all through the challenge, adding that he is "a man who believes in the growth and establishment of the feminine gender."

An extract from Tonto's message read:

"Congratulations to Hilda and to you too Chef Sunday. AWARD OF MERIT FOR THE BEST SUPPORT SYSTEM ANY HUMAN CAN HAVE/SHOULD HAVE @ajomsunday Everyone needs a chef Sunday in their live. God bless you chefs, a thank yo for giving us a new reason to believe in our ability, mentors, think-farms and support system!! We love you chef Sunday and we say THANK YOU ON BEHALF OF THE WORLD, NIGERIA, WOMANHOOD AND THE ENTIRE HILDA’s TEAM I AM A FAN OF YOUR BENEVOLENT CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE WORLD."

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh hails Hilda Baci's assistant

See some of their comments below:

estherene:

"Yes o . Sunday is a super hero. We celebrate you."

lelafood_official:

"Can someone rebrand his page for him pls."

ebiteinyee:

"Yes oooooo, He stood through it all with her , even she was cranky and was giving him hot-hot, omoh! He was still standing saying soothing words to her, i felt that! He is actually as resilient as she-is. The kinda support system one needs around ‼️... A resilient king i stan ."

__ivypee:

"I swear omoh that guy needs too be appreciated… let’s try and raise up funds for him ."

sheddyoflagos:

"The real man of the people ❤️."

Ini Edo sweetly celebrates Hilda Baci

Nollywood actress Ini Edo took to social media to congratulate celebrity chef Hilda Baci.

An excited Ini Edo gushed about the chef, who she described as a national sensation.

Ini wrote:

"She has done it! What an Akwaibom gal cannot do….. that’s what am talking about.. super proud, beyond a national sensation.. This takes HEART! Receive thy flowers sister gal Take the entire garden . God is with you Guinness Record shattered."

