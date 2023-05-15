Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has become a popular name in Nigeria after she went on to cook for more than 88 hours

The dedicated chef, who began cooking on Thursday, May 11, at a venue in Lagos, received overwhelming support from Nigerians and prominent figures in the country

While the cook-a-thon continues, Nigerians have continued to celebrate Hilda Baci for setting a new record

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci continues to trend in the Nigerian media space after cooking non-stop for over 88 hours.

The challenge she began on Thursday, May 11, unexpectedly received overwhelming support from Nigerians throughout the weekend as many, including popular faces, trooped to her cooking venue in Lagos to support her.

Sabinus celebrates Hilda Baci. Credit: @sabinus1 @hildabaci

Others who were unable able to visit the venue took to social media to massively support her.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at some funny memes Nigerians used on social media to declare support for Hilda Baci.

1. Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus' reacts to Hilda Baci's cookathon

Unlike some celebrities, who stormed Hilda's cooking venue to support her, much-loved skit maker Oga Sabinus took to his official Twitter handle to share a funny meme from one of his skits while jokingly hinting about visiting the venue to get his share.

See his tweet below:

2. Meme of Nigerians' reaction after Hilda Baci broke Guinness record

A Twitter user shared a meme from Sabinus' skit to depict Nigerians' reactions after Hilda Baci broke the Guinness world record for the longest hours of cooking by an individual

3. When Nigerians hear the food is finished

A funny meme was posted of how some Nigerians would react when they travel from a long distance to Hilda's cooking venue only to find out there is no more food.

4. Sabinus jokes about trying to cook

In another tweet, the skit maker joked about trying to imitate Hilda in the kitchen as he applauded her dedication.

5. A fan declared Hilda 'phenomenal'

Reacting to one of Sabinus' memes, a netizen gushed about the popular Nigerian chef as he expressed his love for her.

6. Funny meme of Hilda in the kitchen

In reaction to Sabinus' tweet, a fan also shared a funny meme depicting Hilda's action in the kitchen.

7. A fan thanks Hilda Baci

A fan shared a meme of Sabinus to depict his action after receiving his share from Hilda's kitchen.

8. Nigerian singer to use a line about Hilda Baci in their next song

According to a netizen, one of Nigeria's singers is already working on a new song which would come with a line about Hilda.

9. A fan patiently waiting for Hilda Baci to claim the Guinness title

A fan shared a meme about him waiting for the Nigerian chef to be declared the new holder of the Guinness title for the longest hours of cooking.

10. Funny meme of Nigerians to Hilda Baci's cooking venue

While reacting to one of Sabinus' memes, a netizen shared how some Nigerians would ask for directions to Hilda Baci's cooking venue to get free food.

Ini Edo sweetly celebrates Hilda Baci

Actress Ini Edo took to her Instagram page to pen a congratulatory message to Hilda Baci.

An excited Ini Edo gushed about the chef, who she described as a national sensation.

Ini wrote: "She has done it! What an Akwaibom gal cannot do….. that’s what am talking about.. super proud, beyond a national sensation."

