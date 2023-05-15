Chef Hilda Baci has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual

A new picture Hilda shared on her page with Guinness World Record's logo at the bottom is also trending online after she cooked for more than 88 hours

Reacting to Hilda's win, actress Ini Edo gushed about the chef, who she said is beyond a national sensation

Famous chef Hilda Baci has made Nigerians proud as she finally smashed the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by now-former Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon on Monday morning, May 15.

Hilda, who cooked for more than 88 hours, has now shared a new picture on her page with Guinness World Record's logo at the bottom.

Nollywood star, Ini Edo, who also shared the picture, congratulated the Nigerian chef.

An excited Ini Edo gushed about the chef, who she described as a national sensation.

Ini wrote:

"She has done it! What an Akwaibom gal cannot do….. that’s what am talking about.. super proud, beyond a national sensation.. This takes HEART! Receive thy flowers sister gal Take the entire garden . God is with you Guinness Record shattered."

Fans react as Ini Edo congratulates Hilda Baci

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

sheilas_naturals:

"She has really shattered the record."

caroline_official22:

"I swear am not crying .......Big congratulations girl....GOD DID."

oluwa_jago_1:

"All this while I thought she's a Nigerian. So she's Ghanian ."

realquinpinky:

'I love that word “shattered” the record has obviously been shattered by @hildabaci and I’m so proud of herrrrrrr❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mr_indetails:

"Congratulations . A queen and more, a victory well deserved. What a man can do a woman can do much more better✊.

m.ryekpo:

"An AkwaIbom girl child is determined normal normal Akwaibomtotheworld."

estherokon65:

"Eyen akwa ibom very big congratulations am so proud you."

Burna Boy, Sabinus, others declare support for Hilda Baci

Legit.ng reported that well-known Nigerian celebrities like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Oga Sabinus, among others, drummed support for Hilda Baci.

Burna Boy, in a tweet via his official Twitter page, threw his weight behind Hilda as he tweeted:

“Go Hilda. We are rooting for you to break that record. And I trust say the food go sweet die.”

Wizkid, on his part, joined one of Hilda's live videos and commented with a love emoji.

