Chef Hilda Baci has been receiving massive support from Nigerians and prominent figures in the country

A-list celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Burna Boy, among others, have taken to different platforms to cheer her on

Hilda is currently on the longest cooking marathon to break the Guinness World Record as many Nigerians continue to applaud her dedication

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci continues to make headlines as her cooking challenge continues to trend on social media.

Well-known Nigerian celebrities like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Oga Sabinus, among others, have also drummed support for Hilda Baci as she’s set to break the Guinness World Record.

Burna Boy, in a tweet via his official Twitter page, threw his weight behind Hilda as he tweeted,

“Go Hilda. We are rooting for you to break that record. And I trust say the food go sweet die.”

Wizkid, on his part, joined one of Hilda's live videos and commented with a love emoji.

Tiwa Savage was seen in a video cheering Hilda on at the cooking venue in Lagos

Skit maker Oga Sabinus shared a funny meme to declare his support for Hilda.

Netizens applaud celebrities who declared support for Hilda Baci

Stunning video from Hilda Baci's fitness training emerges

Legit.ng reported how Hilda Baci embarked on personal training ahead of her cooking challenge with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and fitness trainer Kemen.

This comes as Kemen, in a video, shared how he helped Hilda prepare for the challenge.

"She worked so hard for this, once I saw her new banging body I knew she was up to something."

