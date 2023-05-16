Murphy Afolabi's childhood friend Adekola Tijani looked distraught and heartbroken as he talked about the simple life his friend lived

The actor at Afolabi's funeral revealed that his friend sent in his thrift contribution early, and he challenged him, not knowing death was knocking

Tijani also added that his late friend dragged him over the photoshoot he did and offered to give him his clothes

Murphy Afolabi's death was a hard pill to swallow for his colleagues and close friends, and many have expressed their shock.

In a condolence post shared by filmmaker Yomi Fabiyi, the late actor's childhood friend Adekola Tijani at his funeral, disclosed that Murphy lived a simple life.

Adekola Tijani speaks on his friend's passing Photo credit: @adekolatijani1/@realyomifabiyi/@murphyafolabi20

He added that the late actor might have had a premonition about his death, as he sent in his weekly thrift contribution, saying one doesn't know when he'll pass away.

Adekola also added that his late friend offered to give him his clothes to wear after seeing how his birthday photoshoot turned out.

Fabiyi captioned the post with:

" My condolences. It was just the 3 of us during COVID, hence we call ourselves jokingly BEN 3. We look out for one another and we film together: @adekolatijani1 MAY 1st. @realyomifabiyi MAY 1st. @murphyafolabi20 MAY 5th. We used to live on same street in Ibeshe, Ikorodu. O di gbere sir Murph. E pain me oh. Thank you all for standing in."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adekola Tijani's video

taofeekbolanle:

"This man don cry tire "

unusual_amopeade:

"Him still pay ajo gbese downbody don Dey tell amrest in peace sir Murphywe love you but God loves you most"

nickorel_:

"This is so touching......May God give u actors and actresses strength to pull through. Me that just watches his film ...I could say from the way he acts that he is open and friendly to many in the industry."

big_haryo:

"When I said this man death actually hits different Omo it is well who are we to question the Almighty Allah."

hormortoyoseeabdulsalam:

"It's still looking like a movie to me"

yusufomobolanleola:

"I can’t even watch it finish dis is so sad."

alhaji_dozzy:

"I can remember Covid period 2020 3 off you came to fix your car at my work place Ford Edge "

Murphy Afolabi's son breaks down at his funeral

Murphy Afolabi's tragic death shocked everyone, and one of his children spoke at his funeral on May 15.

The young man, who is reportedly the actor's first child, revealed that the late actor did so much for him as a father before his demise.

Seeking Afolabi's forgiveness, he added that he knew he offended his father and hoped his transition to the great beyond would come with mercy from him.

